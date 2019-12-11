 The Promise | Comics Feature | Chicago Reader

December 11, 2019 News & Politics | Comics Feature

Share

The Promise 

Like thousands of asylum seekers, Abu Omar waits with the uncertainty of whether the U.S. government will accept his asylum application.

By , , and

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
JON BROWN
  • Jon Brown
This feature was reported as a part of Borderless Magazine's Asylum City series on immigration and sanctuary in Chicago and made possible thanks to support from the International Women's Media Foundation and Kickstarter supporters.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More Comics Feature »

Related Stories

  • White? Asian? African? Chicagoans with Middle Eastern and North African roots feel erased by census

    White? Asian? African? Chicagoans with Middle Eastern and North African roots feel erased by census

    Local groups say it’s essential for people to participate even if they don’t see a racial/ethnic category on the form that fits them.
    • by Alexis Kwan and City Bureau
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Asylum City

    Asylum City

    The harrowing stories of six asylum seekers who now call Chicago home
    • by Sarah Conway, Michelle Kanaar, Apoorva Mittal, Kash and Borderless Magazine
    • Oct 23, 2019
  • Finding peace and security after asylum

    Finding peace and security after asylum

    Therapists and social workers trained in trauma care are helping asylum seekers along their legal and healing journey.
    • by Carly Graf and 90 Days, 90 Voices
    • Oct 2, 2019
  • Inside the world of asylum forensic exams

    Inside the world of asylum forensic exams

    Asylum seekers who undergo medical exams as part of their legal case are more than twice as likely to be granted asylum as those who do not.
    • by Apoorva Mittal and 90 Days, 90 Voices
    • Aug 28, 2019
  • The burden of proof

    The burden of proof

    How immigration court is especially challenging for LGBTQ asylum seekers
    • by Justin Agrelo and 90 Days, 90 Voices
    • Jul 24, 2019
  • ‘A place I can call home’

    ‘A place I can call home’

    Chicago has one of the largest Rohingya refugee populations in the country. This is one survivor’s story.
    • by Emily Fishbein
    • Jul 3, 2019
  • 'The house is yours'

    'The house is yours'

    Resettlement agencies say refugees are moving to the suburbs in search of cheaper homes and better-paying jobs.
    • by Max Budovitch
    • Apr 11, 2019

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

12.11.19
<i>Waiting for Godot</i>
Performing Arts
Waiting for Godot Victory Gardens Theater
November 15
What Were We Watching? Americans’ Responses to Nazism through Cinema, Radio, and Media
Lit & Lectures
What Were We Watching? Americans’ Responses to Nazism through Cinema, Radio, and Media Chicago Sinai Congregation
December 11
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation