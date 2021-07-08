 The Pine Valley Cosmonauts make Tom Waits’s 1973 debut feel relevant for our times | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

July 08, 2021 Music | Concert Preview

The Pine Valley Cosmonauts make Tom Waits’s 1973 debut feel relevant for our times 

By
click to enlarge Pine Valley Cosmonauts

Pine Valley Cosmonauts

Courtesy the artist

RPine Valley Cosmonauts, The Closing Time

Self-released
The Closing Time pre-order at virtuecider.com

RPine Valley Cosmonauts album release shows and discussion
Sat 7/17, 4:30 and 7 PM, Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, both shows sold out, 21+

Led by Jon Langford of the Mekons and the Waco Brothers, Chicago alt-country band the Pine Valley Cosmonauts have covered plenty of ground in their quarter century or so of existence: they’ve made tribute albums for icons such as Bob Wills and Johnny Cash, spearheaded a series of death-themed covers compilations called The Executioner's Last Songs, and provided backing for solo musicians, including Chicago folkie Kelly Hogan and Chumbawamba cofounder Danbert Nobacon. The ensemble’s latest endeavor is The Closing Time, a track-by-track interpretation of Tom Waits’s 1973 debut, Closing Time. In the Pine Valley Cosmonauts’ hands, the album’s melancholy ballads of reminiscence and regret feel like the perfect memorial for the times before the pandemic, and their evocations of lonely late nights and community arrive as a balm after more than a year of isolation. (I know what the Hideout, which is hosting these shows, smells like at 6 AM—and I appreciate that knowledge more now than ever.) The Closing Time reminds us of some of the things we've been missing since venues were forced to close last spring: camaraderie with folks you don't know well but keep seeing at shows, for instance, or the experience of having an intimate conversation with someone you’ve never seen in daylight, so that you don't recognize them in the supermarket. Tom Waits was only 24 when he made Closing Time, and it’s been argued that he hadn't yet accumulated the weight of life experience to sing about what he did on that album. But the brilliant barfly talents present on this record certainly have put in the years, and not just collectively—joining Langford is a cast of alt-country and folk-rock royalty that includes Andrew Bird, Sally Timms, Jeff Tweedy, Rosie Flores, and Janet Bean. These shows, which will feature Langford, Bean, Timms, Bethany Thomas, John Szymanski, Rick Cookin' Sherry, Nora O'Connor, and Dave Crawford, are benefits for the Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL). Langford will also moderate Q&As with the show’s coproducer, Gregory Hall of Virtue Cider.  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Get our free weekly Early Warnings newsletter 💌

It’s Chicago’s essential months-ahead music calendar straight to your inbox.

More Concert Preview »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Sold Out (Music)
    Pine Valley Cosmonauts record release show @ Hideout

    • Sat., July 17, 4:30 & 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.08.21
Ganser
Music
Ganser Empty Bottle
July 08
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation