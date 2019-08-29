The Muslim Writers Collective pushes boundaries while building ‘Empathy’ 

The Council on American-Islamic Relations estimates that between 300,000 and 500,000 Chicago residents (11 to 18 percent of the city's total population) identify as Muslim. But what Muslim identity means is a question rich with storytelling possibilities.

The Muslim Writers Collective's mission is "aimed at empowering Muslims to reclaim control over Muslim American narratives in media," says Arti Ishak, a theater artist and board member for the local branch of MWC, which formed a few months after the first chapter began in New York City in January 2014. (There are now chapters in several U.S. cities, as well as Canada and the UK.) This weekend, the Chicago chapter offers two different nights of programming at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre under the rubric "Empathy." On Saturday, Ishak's one-act Terrorist Play premieres. Ishak wrote the piece as a response to the mosque massacres in Christchurch, New Zealand, this past March.