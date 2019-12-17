 The Light in the Piazza is a holiday-season treat at Lyric | Performing Arts Review | Chicago Reader

December 17, 2019 Arts & Culture | Performing Arts Review

Share

The Light in the Piazza is a holiday-season treat at Lyric 

Renée Fleming stars in Adam Guettel’s rapturous romantic musical.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge light_in_the_piazza.jpg

Liz Lauren

RThe Light in the Piazza

Through 12/29: Wed-Sat 12/18-12/21, 7 PM, Sun 12/22, 1:30 PM, Fri-Sat 12/27-12/28, 7 PM Sun 12/29, 1:30 PM, Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, lightinthepiazzathemusical.com, $35-$219.

It's a dangerous thing to marry a stranger: the beautiful girl passing through town; the impetuous boy taken with her at first sight. My parents discovered this, to their eternal regret. But that's another story. The story at hand is The Light in the Piazza—a rental production of Adam Guettel's rapturous musical adaptation (book by Craig Lucas) of the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer in a holiday-season run at the Lyric Opera House. Thanks to Guettel's soaring score, a fine cast, and a deceptively complex plot (not the simple love story you might expect), this production manages to transcend its positioning as a showcase for renowned soprano and Lyric creative consultant, Renée Fleming.

Fleming's on show, of course, but not merely that. The diva melds almost seamlessly into the starring role of Margaret Johnson, an American on an Italian sojourn with her beautiful but—spoiler alert—developmentally disabled 26-year-old daughter, Clara. While her second-act solos are vocal high points, and will be thrilling to her fans, she's convincing all the way through as the deeply conflicted mother, haunted by a tragedy and facing a moral dilemma. "I played a tricky game in a foreign country," she tells the audience early on. Quite so.

There's some casting against type here: Solea Pfeiffer is not the blonde Barbie we've seen as Clara in previous productions. She brings an acute sensitivity and strength to the role that rings true. Similarly, Rob Houchen is a surprise as her love-at-first-sight, Fabrizio (a role played in a 1962 movie version of the novella by George Hamilton); his impassioned tenor quickly proves to be exactly right. Alex Jennings is spot-on as Fabrizio's stereotypically traditional Italian father, and there's a standout vocal and dramatic performance by soprano Suzanne Kantorski in the supporting role of Fabrizio's embittered sister-in-law. Direction, by Daniel Evans, has the ensemble leaning to the broad side, but tolerably. A serviceable uni-set gives us one view of a statue when the action's in Florence, another when it's in Rome.

Guettel, who is the grandson of composer Richard Rodgers, writes his own lyrics (though he's better at the music). In this story, about love without a shared language, they sometimes lapse—appropriately, even brilliantly—into sheer sound: "La la la la." That made the biggest problem I had in a mid-main-floor center seat—the frequent indecipherability of the lyrics, in spite of amplification—less of an issue than it could have been, though I would have traded the microphones during those moments for supertitles. Nevertheless, it was wonderful to hear Guettel's beautiful score played by 30 members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, under the baton of Kimberly Grigsby.  v

More Performing Arts Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Deanna Isaacs

  • In search of a happier ending

    In search of a happier ending

    The founders and longtime heart of Raven Theatre have been wiped from its history.
    • by Deanna Isaacs
    • Dec 10, 2019
  • We three queens

    We three queens

    Sondra Radvanovsky sings the last acts of Donizetti's three Tudor queen operas.
    • by Deanna Isaacs
    • Dec 2, 2019
  • When preservation gets prickly

    When preservation gets prickly

    Neighbors want to save Ken Nordine’s Edgewater mansion; if he could still talk to us, he might not agree.
    • by Deanna Isaacs
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • More »

Agenda Teaser

12.17.19
<i>The First Deep Breath</i>
Performing Arts
The First Deep Breath Victory Gardens Theater
November 15 1
<i>Q Brothers Christmas Carol</i>
Performing Arts
Q Brothers Christmas Carol The Yard, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
November 29
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation