 The Legendary Shack Shakers bring their harmonica-driven punk stomp back to Chicago | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

July 18, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

The Legendary Shack Shakers bring their harmonica-driven punk stomp back to Chicago 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Legendary Shack Shakers

Legendary Shack Shakers

Jared Manzo

RLegendary Shack Shakers, Krank Daddies, Curio

Sun 7/28, 7 PM, Reggies' Music Joint, 2105 S. State, $15, 21+

Led by charismatic vocalist and harmonica player J.D. Wilkes, the Legendary Shack Shakers present an interesting take on the psychobilly theme. Formed in Kentucky and now based in Nashville, this group has been blending roots, country, rock ’n’ roll, and punk for more than two decades. While many of their contemporaries’ styles seem to start and end with the Cramps and the Reverend Horton Heat, the Shack Shakers have a definite prewar-country influence buried underneath their foot stomping, distortion, and punk intensity. Extra props go to Wilkes for using the harmonica as a legit rock instrument rather than as a space filler a la Bob Dylan: it’s right up front in the mix on the Shack Shakers’ albums, the most recent of which is 2017’s After You’ve Gone (Last Chance), and the way Wilkes’s playing complements the music echoes the best harp-driven blues bands. While the albums are definitely worth getting, the Shack Shakers’ live show is no joke: expect a hillbilly Iggy Pop with a harmonica mike in his hand, plus a few other things you hadn’t bargained on. These guys came to shake the shack, not shrink.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Legendary Shack Shakers, Krank Daddies, Curio

    Recommended 21+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Legendary Shack Shakers, Krank Daddies, Curio @ Reggies’ Music Joint

    • Sun., July 28, 7 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketFly

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by James Porter

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.18.19
Orchestral Interpretations of J Dilla with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Kenny Keys
Music
Orchestral Interpretations of J Dilla with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Kenny Keys Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park
July 18
Cosmo Sheldrake, Odetta Hartman
Music
Cosmo Sheldrake, Odetta Hartman Schubas
July 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation