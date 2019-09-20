 The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is more ambitious and inclusive than ever | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

September 20, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is more ambitious and inclusive than ever 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Angel Bat Dawid

Angel Bat Dawid

Juri Hiensch

RHyde Park Jazz Festival

Sat 9/28, 1 PM - midnight, Sun 9/29, 1-7 PM, various locations around Hyde Park including the Augustana Lutheran Church, Hyde Park Bank, and Rockefeller Chapel, free but $5 donation per concert suggested, all-ages

The happy paradox of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival is that while it was instituted to celebrate the jazz legacy of Chicago’s south side, its programming puts it on par with great jazz festivals around the globe. It commissions new projects from rising local musicians. This year one of those works is Requiem for Jazz by Angel Bat Dawid, a 12-part multimedia jazz funeral that responds to the 1959 film The Cry of Jazz by Chicago-born filmmaker Edward Bland and draws on the tradition of hush harbors (secret religious services where slaves practiced their own rituals); another The Story of 400 Years, a sonic narrative of African American history by Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few. The festival also hosts new-to-us stuff by out-of-towners, such as trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and his killer new trio with pianist Kris Davis and drummer Nasheet Waits. But it also doesn’t neglect, say, vocalist Maggie Brown and other reliable favorites of the picnic-on-the-Midway crowd. Part of the pleasure of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival derives from walking around the neighborhood, taking in its beautiful architecture, and being happily surprised by what you hear—and there are plenty more sets you shouldn’t miss. Boyhood friends and recurrent percussion partners Adam Rudolph and Hamid Drake will play spiritually steeped grooves as the duo Karuna; pianist Sylvie Courvoisier and guitarist Mary Halvorson will explore the attuned interplay and astounding virtuosity that made their 2017 CD Crop Circles (Relative Pitch) such a delight; Dana Hall’s Spring, which has played the festival before, will bring its intricately voiced reeds and eruptive rhythms; and electric guitarist Bill MacKay and cellist Katinka Kleijn will demonstrate the eclectic improvisational style showcased on their forthcoming album, Stir (Drag City). Closing Saturday’s music is singer, trumpeter, and santur player Amir ElSaffar, who deftly binds together forward-looking jazz and Iraqi maqam (a classical vocal form); he’ll present the Chicago debut of Ahwaal, commissioned by the Jazztopad festival in Wroclaw, Poland. This collaboration with bassist Ksawery Wójciński, reeds player Waclaw Zimpel, and the Lutosławski Quartet will weave Western classical orchestration and a bit of the blues into the former Oak Parker’s already rich mix of styles and traditions.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Angel Bat Dawid’s Requiem for Jazz

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Angel Bat Dawid’s Requiem for Jazz @ Logan Center for the Arts

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 1 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Karuna (Hamid Drake & Adam Rudolph) @ Augustana Lutheran Church

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 3 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Ambrose Akinmusire Trio featuring Kris Davis & Nasheet Waits @ Logan Center for the Arts

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 8 & 9:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few: The Story of 400 Years @ Logan Center for the Arts

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Maggie Brown Group @ Midway Plaisance at Woodlawn

    • Sun., Sept. 29, 2 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Hyde Park Jazz Festival

    Recommended All Ages Soundboard
    Hyde Park Jazz Festival (Fairs & Festivals)

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 1-11:59 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 1-7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Bill Meyer

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.20.19
Babymetal, Avatar
Music
Babymetal, Avatar Aragon Ballroom
September 20
Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, Mononeon
Music
Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, Mononeon Riviera Theatre
September 20
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation