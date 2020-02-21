 The Chicago Flamenco Festival 2020 showcases the allure of a quintessentially Spanish art form | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 21, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

The Chicago Flamenco Festival 2020 showcases the allure of a quintessentially Spanish art form 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Niño de los Reyes

Niño de los Reyes

Courtesy the Artist

RChicago Flamenco Festival kick-off gala featuring La Chimi, Oscar Valero, José Manuel Alconchel, and more

Thu 2/27, 5:30 PM, Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, $100, all-ages

RNew Moon with Luna Flamenca Dance Company featuring La Chimi, José Manuel Alconchel, Briseyda Zárate, and Oscar Valero
Fri 2/28 & Sat 2/29, 7 PM, Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, Fri $50 and Sat $30, all-ages

REl Ritmo de la Tierra featuring Niño de los Reyes, José Cortés, and José Luis de la Paz
Fri 3/6 and Sat 3/7, 7 PM, Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, $30, all-ages

RFlamenco Quartet Project
Mon, 3/9, 7:30 PM, SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, $20-$30, all-ages

RJosé del Tomate Group
Wed 3/11, 8:30 PM, Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Music & Dance Hall, 4545 N. Lincoln, free, all-ages

Few forms of music and dance embody raw emotion as exquisitely as flamenco. This formidable and quintessentially Spanish art form fuses elements from Jewish, Arab, and Roma cultures and distills the essence of grief, tragedy, fear, and joy into every note, gesture, and stomp. Hosted principally by the Instituto Cervantes, the first half of the 18th annual Chicago Flamenco Festival (part two is promised this fall) consists of ten performances, an art exhibit, workshops, and a wine tasting over the course of a month. The carefully curated events focus on all three essential elements of flamenco: song (cante), dance (baile), and musicianship (toque). The bill includes artists from France and Spain as well as the U.S., including local favorites Clinard Dance Flamenco Quartet, featuring Wendy Clinard as principal dancer, Steve Gibons on violin, Marija Temo on vocals and guitars, and José Moreno on vocals. San Diego flamenco dancer La Chimi will perform with dancer, percussionist, and guitarist Oscar Valero and guitarist José Manuel Alconchel at the opening-night ceremony on Thursday, February 27, and then the next night with her ensemble, Luna Flamenca, at the festival’s first full-length performance. Among the other artists are Jose del Tomate, a 21-year-old guitarist born into a long dynasty of acclaimed flamenco musicians, and dancer Niño de los Reyes, who has performed with international jazz and pop superstars Chick Corea and Paul Simon and recently became the first-ever dancer to win a Grammy; he contributed rapid-fire footwork and clapping to the 2019 Corea album Antidote (Concord). Rather than showcase the sort of glam-pop flamenco popularized by superstars such as Rosalía, the fest focuses on straight-to-the-jugular flamenco whose undiluted power may allow the audience to experience duende—the mystical force and passionate, enrapturing spirit of flamenco. In either case, these performances will undoubtedly heat up Chicago’s winter nights.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Flamenco Quartet Project @ SPACE

    • Mon., March 9, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Soundboard
    Chicago Flamenco Festival Kick Off featuring La Chimi, Oscar Valero, Jose Manuel Alconchel, and more @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Thu., Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    New Moon with Luna Flamenca with La Chimi, José Manuel Alconchel, Briseyda Zárate, Oscar Valero @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., Feb. 28, 7 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 29, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets
  • El Ritmo De La Tierra with Nino De Los Reyes, José Cortés, José Luis de la Paz

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    El Ritmo De La Tierra with Nino De Los Reyes, José Cortés, José Luis de la Paz @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., March 6, 7 p.m. and Sat., March 7, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    José del Tomate @ Szold Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music

    • Wed., March 11, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    Omayra Amaya Dance Company featuring Roberto Castellón & YiYi Orozco @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., March 13, 7 p.m. and Sat., March 14, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard The Short List (Theater)
    Tú Tocas Tú Cantas Yo Bailo featuring Manuel Gutiérrez, José Cortés & Andrés Vadin @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., March 20, 7 p.m. and Sat., March 21, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    José Valencia/El Choro/Juan Requena @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., Oct. 23, 7 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    Flamenco from Extremadura: Vía de la Plata featuring Celia Romero/Andrés Barrios Navarro/Fuensanta Blanco/Sergio García @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., Nov. 6, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    Flamenco from Extremadura featuring Esther Merino with Fuensanta Blanco/Manual Valencia/Sergio García @ Instituto Cervantes

    • Fri., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Catalina Maria Johnson

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.21.20
Rich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli
Music
Rich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli Subterranean
February 21
Amalea Tshilds, Tim Kaiser
Music
Amalea Tshilds, Tim Kaiser Constellation
February 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation