[PHOTOS]: The fans and bands of Riot Fest 2019 

click to enlarge
-
Tara and Erin Maiden. This year was Erin Maiden's fifth year at Riot Fest, and she is four years old (the first was in utero). Tara has been attending for ten years.
-
Ryan Segedi
If Slayer
play and no one is around to hear them, do they make a sound? Photographer Ryan Segedi hauled his equipment all over Douglas Park and the Riot Fest press tent, documenting the symbiosis of the bands that reign (sometimes in blood) and the fans that come to see them (sometimes 18 times).
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
-
Dro, Bryan, Kimmy (Left to Right). Bryan has seen Slayer 18 times, the first time at the Aragon in 1990. He was at Riot Fest to see Slayer's final performance in Chicago.
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Matt Skiba, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Gloria and Miguel
-
Ryan Segedi
-
Milo Aukerman, Stephen Egerton, Bill Stevenson and Karl Alvarez of Descendants
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Jessica and Darja flew from Los Angeles to be at Riot Fest.
-
Ryan Segedi
-
Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller and Kylie Miller of The Beaches
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Nate, Kyle, Anthony and Logan
-
Ryan Segedi
-
Jaya, Gala, Enkush and Temka of The Hu
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Steve Holmes, Nate Kinsella and Mike Kinsella of American Football
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
-
Dallon Weekes of I Don't Know How But They Found Me
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Ween fans Kyle and Scarlette
-
Ryan Segedi
click to enlarge
-
Matt Skiba of Blink 182
-
Ryan Segedi