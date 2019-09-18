 [PHOTOS]: The fans and bands of Riot Fest 2019 | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

September 18, 2019 Music | Music Feature

Share

[PHOTOS]: The fans and bands of Riot Fest 2019 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Tara and Erin Maiden. This year was Erin Maiden's fifth year at Riot Fest, and she is four years old (the first was in utero). Tara has been attending for ten years. - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Tara and Erin Maiden. This year was Erin Maiden's fifth year at Riot Fest, and she is four years old (the first was in utero). Tara has been attending for ten years.
  • Ryan Segedi
If Slayer play and no one is around to hear them, do they make a sound?  Photographer Ryan Segedi hauled his equipment all over Douglas Park and the Riot Fest press tent, documenting the symbiosis of the bands that reign (sometimes in blood) and the fans that come to see them (sometimes 18 times).

click to enlarge Slayer - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Slayer
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Dro, Bryan, Kimmy (Left to Right). Bryan has seen Slayer 18 times, the first time at the Aragon in 1990. He was at Riot Fest to see Slayer's final performance in Chicago. - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Dro, Bryan, Kimmy (Left to Right). Bryan has seen Slayer 18 times, the first time at the Aragon in 1990. He was at Riot Fest to see Slayer's final performance in Chicago.
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Matt Skiba, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Matt Skiba, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Gloria and Miguel - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Gloria and Miguel
  • Ryan Segedi

Milo Aukerman, Stephen Egerton, Bill Stevenson and Karl Alvarez of Descendants - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Milo Aukerman, Stephen Egerton, Bill Stevenson and Karl Alvarez of Descendants
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Jessica and Darja flew from Los Angeles to be at Riot Fest. - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Jessica and Darja flew from Los Angeles to be at Riot Fest.
  • Ryan Segedi

Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller and Kylie Miller of The Beaches - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller and Kylie Miller of The Beaches
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Nate, Kyle, Anthony and Logan - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Nate, Kyle, Anthony and Logan
  • Ryan Segedi

Jaya, Gala, Enkush and Temka of The Hu - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Jaya, Gala, Enkush and Temka of The Hu
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Eric and Jon - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Eric and Jon
  • Ryan Segedi

Steve Holmes, Nate Kinsella and Mike Kinsella of American Football - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Steve Holmes, Nate Kinsella and Mike Kinsella of American Football
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Savannah - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Savannah
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Dallon Weekes of I Don't Know How But They Found Me - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Dallon Weekes of I Don't Know How But They Found Me
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Ween fans Kyle and Scarlette - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Ween fans Kyle and Scarlette
  • Ryan Segedi

click to enlarge Matt Skiba of Blink 182 - RYAN SEGEDI
  • Matt Skiba of Blink 182
  • Ryan Segedi

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More Music Feature »

Related Stories

  • Alt-country band Lucero are still undoubtedly rock ’n’ roll

    Alt-country band Lucero are still undoubtedly rock ’n’ roll

    The Riot Fest crowd may not have been howlin’ at the moon, but the Memphis band still created a rip-roaring good time.
    • by S. Nicole Lane
    • Sep 17, 2019
  • The B-52s gave Chicago one last gift at Riot Fest

    The B-52s gave Chicago one last gift at Riot Fest

    Even if they really are retiring from the road, they’ve left a permanent mark on the city through their influence on house music.
    • by Jacob Arnold
    • Sep 16, 2019
  • Bloc Party almost slept through <i>Silent Alarm</i> at Riot Fest

    Bloc Party almost slept through Silent Alarm at Riot Fest

    The band seemed oddly immune to their debut album’s edgy, propulsive energy—but their fans didn’t seem to care.
    • by Leor Galil
    • Sep 15, 2019
  • Let’s talk Riot Fest

    Let’s talk Riot Fest

    The Reader crew start some conversations about Chicago’s loudest punk-rock institution: its lineup, its location, its role in the community, and more.
    • by Leor Galil
    • Sep 5, 2019
  • Hopping the Riot Fest nostalgia train

    Hopping the Riot Fest nostalgia train

    Reunions and full-album sets are the festival’s specialty—so what does it have to offer this year, besides Bikini Kill?
    • by Salem Collo-Julin, Leor Galil, Philip Montoro, J.R. Nelson, Brianna Wellen and Anna White
    • Sep 5, 2019
  • See the stars of Riot Fest as they shine offstage

    See the stars of Riot Fest as they shine offstage

    Ryan Segedi’s portraits of the festival's artists, taken with portable lights in front of a simple white backdrop in the corner of the press tent, provide a more intimate look at people we’re used to seeing under colored spotlights.
    • by Ryan Segedi
    • Sep 19, 2018
  • How Blink-182 gave hip-hop a refreshing <i>Enema</i>

    How Blink-182 gave hip-hop a refreshing Enema

    The Friday-night Lollapalooza headliners helped connect the mainstream pop-punk of the late 90s to the Soundcloud rap of today.
    • by Leor Galil
    • Aug 1, 2017

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Ryan Segedi

  • See the stars of Riot Fest as they shine offstage

    See the stars of Riot Fest as they shine offstage

    Ryan Segedi’s portraits of the festival's artists, taken with portable lights in front of a simple white backdrop in the corner of the press tent, provide a more intimate look at people we’re used to seeing under colored spotlights.
    • by Ryan Segedi
    • Sep 19, 2018
  • More »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.18.19
Samson Young: World Fair Music
Music
Samson Young: World Fair Music Symphony Center
September 18
Oso Oso, Sidekicks, Future Teens, Dogleg
Music
Oso Oso, Sidekicks, Future Teens, Dogleg Beat Kitchen
September 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation