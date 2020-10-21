Sponsored advertisement
After being stuck inside due to current conditions, trying to find new opportunities to relax can be a huge challenge.
With our couch sometimes not cutting it, social distancing has taught us that true relaxation can take more than just drinking or taking a mental health day.
Navigating this comes with pondering new solutions, and many have turned to CBD, with CBD oils
becoming a top choice. However, as a popular choice for many, there can be an overwhelming number of CBD oils to try and boil down. That’s why we decided to put together some of our favorites that we consider the best CBD oils
to try this year.
Verma Farms
When it comes to quality ingredients, taste, and effectiveness, there’s no better CBD oil
on the market than Verma Farms’ CBD oil. A company with incredible design and consistency for their oils, Verma Farms
knows how to deliver each and every time. Consistently developing a reputation for quality, Verma Farms offers eight top-tier choices which include mint, natural flavor, lemon lime, strawberry, watermelon, mango, pineapple, and peach. As you can see, they’ve certainly transitioned into providing a little bit more balance in their flavors, especially for those who like more fruit selections. As a stellar choice amongst CBD fans, Verma Farms is hands down setting the standard on the market today. If you’re looking for the best CBD oil
, start here.
Joy Organics
As a brand that’s known to bring joy to the masses, Joy Organics definitely has a solid reputation for delivering a top-notch experience. Flavors include Tranquil Mint, Natural, Summer Lemon, and Orange Bliss, and Joy Organics has their servings in the amounts of 225mg, 450mg, 900mg, and 1350mg per bottle, which is perfect for customizing the variations between different strengths and flavors. Plus, with a name that includes “organics” in the title, you better believe that they have no other choice but to live up to a standard other CBD oil companies don’t even come close to matching.
Penguin
Penguin is another great brand for CBD oil, offering its selection in 250mg, 600mg, and 1000mg in natural flavor, mint, citrus, strawberry, and cookies and cream. The company has been in CBD for a while, and their pricing starts as one of the better bargains on the list at $45 per bottle. With subscription pricing available, Penguin is a smart bang for your buck.
Medterra
Medterra takes an approach to CBD that’s much more based on combining with different remedies. The company has a complete lineup that’s as innovative as much as it is pushing the bounds of what other companies should be offering too. Medterra has combinations with immune boosting formulas and CBG (cannabigerol, a non-intoxicating part of the cannabis plant from which other cannabinoids like THC and CBD are synthesized), plus an exceptional lineup of broad spectrum oil as well. With a price range that can accommodate anyone, Medterra is an easy sell for those that are new or experienced with CBD.
CBDistillery
Including a few different varieties of oils, CBDistillery is a top-tier brand for natural, full-spectrum, or THC-free CBD. Focusing primarily on strength for their full-spectrum variety, CBDistillery includes the strengths 500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg, as well as a THC-Free option in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg. With an outstanding variety of strengths, CBDistillery is a great brand for accommodating any and all CBD needs.
Onyx and Rose
As a sleek, smart brand, Onyx and Rose has a stellar selection of CBD oils. Including broad-spectrum and full-spectrum varieties, their oils come in the flavors mint and orange, providing a powerful punch of flavor that anyone can get down with. While their price is a little steep, it’s also well worth the added cost, especially for their broad-spectrum, which is well-rounded and robust.
Charlotte’s Web
A name notorious for CBD, Charlotte’s Web is a favorite amongst the entire industry. What we love about Charlotte’s Web is how they divide up their offerings, in particular. Their flavors are some of our favorites, including Mint Chocolate, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Twist, as well as Olive Oil. Known for setting their standards high, Charlotte’s Web is a brand worth getting tangled up in.
Sunday Scaries
A cleverly named brand, Sunday Scaries represents protecting you from that “end of the weekend anxiety.” That is, their CBD offerings help you champion through the week, providing the solution you knew you wanted but didn’t know you could have. Breaking into the scene for their CBD gummies, Sunday Scaries also makes a great-value CBD oil, which contains 500mg of CBD. Including a variety of broad-spectrum with vitamin B12 and D3, Sunday Scaries has a pretty unique blend at a budget-friendly price, knowing what CBD fans want each and every time.
CBDfx
Notorious in CBD for their organic, well-grown sourcing, CBDfx is towards the top of a lot of CBD company lists, and quite frankly, it’s easy to see why. Offering tinctures in the strengths 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg, they additionally have added a Wellness CBD + CBG tincture as well, which competes among many who are starting to do the same. Blended with MCT oil (a supplement made from a type of fat called medium-chain triglycerides, usually made from coconut or palm kernel oil), CBDfx is always a top competitor, especially amongst those who know what they want out of a CBD product.
PureKana
As a company that’s grown a massive following on social media, PureKana definitely has a lot of name recognition in the industry. Including the flavors mint, vanilla, natural, and citrus, PureKana keeps the lineup simple. However, it has a flavoring that isn’t too overpowering or dominating on the tongue. It’s an excellent choice for the full-spectrum fan.
Spruce CBD
A great choice for any CBD fan, Spruce’s CBD tinctures are some of our favorites on the market. With a tincture that’s 750mg or 2400mg, Spruce hits every benchmark, including being compiled from USA-grown, organic CBD, which is a rare feat to find for the price. A simple full-spectrum offer, this is a company that’s perfected their quality.
Cheef Botanicals
More recently making their way towards the top of the list for CBD oils, Cheef Botanicals is a strong full-spectrum oil company. Including options that range from 300mg to 3000mg, Cheef Botanicals is a bargain (especially for a company using organic CBD), hosting prices as low as $25. It’s an incredible deal for anyone first getting into CBD; we could easily start to see Cheef Botanicals start to reign supreme.
A Final Note On CBD
While we love CBD oil and advocate for its potential benefits, always consult with your doctor before consuming it. Not only will a medical professional help you decide what type of CBD and dosage are best for you, but also whether or not you can take CBD in general. We want everyone to have the best experience possible, and that starts with the knowledge base of how CBD can be helpful to you in the long run, becoming an integral part of your healthy lifestyle.
Sponsored by VM Media Group
