Fans and friends help beloved DJ Teri Bristol pay her medical bills 

click to enlarge Teri Bristol

Photo by Michelle LaPorte

Gossip Wolf has been tearing it up at Chicago clubs to the mixes of legendary DJ Teri Bristol since the mid-90s. Fellow enthusiasts of late-night booty shaking no doubt remember her epic sets at Medusa's, at Smart Bar, and alongside Psycho-Bitch at Crobar's Sunday-night G.L.E.E. Club (aka Gay, Lesbian, Everyone's Equal). In January, Bristol was hospitalized in Tennessee for kidney failure; she's had surgery and gone on dialysis, and her bills are piling up. To raise money, a slew of friends and top-notch DJs—including Greg Haus, DJ Heather, Jeff Pazen, Jevon Jackson, Boy Alberto, and Blu 9—will spin at the One Love for Teri Bristol fund-raiser at Smart Bar on Saturday, March 28. Fans can also donate to a GoFundMe page set up by Bristol's loved ones. Get well soon, Teri! This wolf can't wait to see you back behind the decks!

Teri Bristol made this mix with DJ Psycho-Bitch in 1999.



Impulsive Hearts have a history of dropping summer-themed jams just when it seems like warm weather might never come back—plus they use their music to do good! The local five-piece, led by singer-songwriter Danielle Sines, donated proceeds from a 2019 EP to Chicago sexual-violence-prevention nonprofit Resilience. Their excellent sophomore full-length, Cry All The Time, arrives Friday, March 6 (via Midwest Action and Cavity Search), and a portion of vinyl sales will benefit Girls Rock! Chicago. Impulsive Hearts play Thursday, March 19, at Sleeping Village as part of Midwest Action's Spring Showcase with Bev Rage & the Drinks, Harvey Fox, and Richard Album.

<a href="https://midwestaxn.bandcamp.com/album/cry-all-the-time">Cry All The Time by Impulsive Hearts</a>

Last week, oddball soul visionary Zango the Third released a charming, synth-based album called Boketto, which he wrote following "a profound experience with my brother that prepped me for tragedies that happened in the coming months." The contemplative mood he lends to his easygoing melodies makes songs such as the yacht-rock-tinged "Tree Bark Crown (Resurface)" even better. v



Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.