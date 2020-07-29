Get in formation on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's gig poster advertises one of several livestreamed music festivals scheduled for this weekend. Terrell Davis created this image in support of the Diamond Formation URL online festival: a 13-and-a-half-hour lineup of music, performance, and multimedia that starts this Saturday afternoon at Smart Bar, organized by Chicago artists Ariel Zetina, Dutchesz Gemini (recently relocated to Minneapolis), and Miss Twink USA. The concert will feature 15 DJs, including DJ Stingray from Detroit, Akua from Brooklyn, and They/Them DJ from Los Angeles, along with live performance by Cae Monae, Darling Shear, and others. The entire shindig is free to watch at Smart Bar's Mixcloud page, but donations will be accepted to benefit Smart Bar and Metro's GoFundMe for their employees, Brave Space Alliance, Molasses Chicago, the Little Village Solidarity Network, and Afrorack.

The Reader continues to welcome submissions of gig posters for future concerts, be they virtual or in-person. We'd also love to keep receiving your fantasy gig poster designs.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything we receive, but we'll feature as many as possible. Your e-mail should include details about the real or fantasy concert and about any nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association—click here to tell your representatives to save our homegrown music ecosystems. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Terrell Davis

GIG: Diamond Formation URL livestream from 2 PM on Sat 8/1 till 3:30 AM on Sun 8/2

MORE INFO: Terrell Davis

NPOs TO KNOW: Diamond Formation URL's beneficiaries