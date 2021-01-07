 Tell us what you need as an essential worker | News | Chicago Reader

January 07, 2021 News & Politics | News

Tell us what you need as an essential worker 

Essential workers have kept our economy going; now we want to hear what they need to keep going.

click to enlarge Pharmacist Tim Riley is one of more than a million workers who have kept showing up to work in person to keep the economy going. - SANDY BRESSNER / SHAW LOCAL
Thousands of workers around Chicago have been labeled “essential” to maintaining our health, educational, and economic infrastructures. We want to hear from those essential workers about what they need to keep going.

What is your biggest concern as an essential worker and what should be done bring relief? 

Twenty newsrooms in Chicago are collaborating to better understand and report on important issues facing essential workers. We want our coverage to adequately reflect experiences impacting life, family, and community for workers in health care, schools, transit, public safety, food service, and other industries that are critical to our ability to function as a city and state.

Fill out this survey and tell us what should be done for those who must physically show up for work during the pandemic.

By completing this survey, you agree that your message can be used as part of ongoing coverage of essential workers and that a news organization may contact you about this and related issues. Your message will be treated as confidential. 

You can find the collected reporting work on chicagoessentialworkers.org. Participating newsrooms include WBEZ, Chicago Reader, La Raza, WTTW, Block Club Chicago, South Side Weekly, Austin Weekly News, Chicago Defender, Injustice Watch, Windy City Times, Borderless Magazine, Hyde Park Herald, Inside Publications, Loop North News, Chicago Music Guide, Wednesday Journal, Forest Park Review, Riverside Brookfield Landmark, Rebellious Magazine and Shaw Media.   v

