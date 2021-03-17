A real underground party on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's featured gig poster was made for Wyoming pop-punk band Teenage Bottlerocket, whose annual Birthday Bash will be livestreamed this year with the help of the people at Riot Fest. Teenage Bottlerocket play this yearly concert in honor of drummer and band cofounder Brandon Carlisle, who passed away in 2015. This year's show will be the sixth celebration of Brandon's life and his birthday (and the birthday of founding bassist Ray Carlisle, his twin). Teenage Bottlerocket have played many times in Chicago, including at four of our Riot Fests, but the Birthday Bash livestream will be broadcast from the Oriental Theater in Denver.

There's a long way to go yet before we can all attend shows in person again, but we can still do our part to support the people who make them happen: the Reader has a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And don't forget record stores! They need help too, and we've published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Justin Gray

GIG: Teenage Bottlerocket's sixth annual Birthday Bash, featuring Teenage Bottlerocket, Sack, Ray Rocket, and the Old Wives, Sat 3/27, 8 PM, livestream access provided with $13 ticket purchase, all-ages

ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/burn.to.build

NPO TO KNOW: The Riot Fest Foundation