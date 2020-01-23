Augment beereality with Tech Noir at Marz Community Brewing 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
For most people, a heady quaff from a hoppy IPA inspires all sorts of synaptic fireworks you struggle to express. If only there was a way to digitize those feelings and express them as some sort of danceable art form, then—finally—someone might understand you the way your smartphone understands you.Marz Community Brewing understands you. And so does digital design firm M1 interactive. Together they've collaborated on the brewery's newest release, Tech Noir, "a West Coast IPA inspired by cyborgian sci-fi masterpiece, The Terminator." It's being released today in four-packs with four individually designed labels that, when read through a mobile app called SamplAR, allow you to create beats and synth tracks. Your robot overlords call this tech Augmented Reality, and it enables you to choose a genre—techno, breakbeat, chillwave, downtempo, EDM, tribal, house, or metal—and mix, match, and loop some 96 samples from Die Warzau founder Jim Marcus.
Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.
Choose your monthly contribution level:Or: