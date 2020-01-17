 Tate McRae is happy to sing sad pop | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 17, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Tate McRae is happy to sing sad pop 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Tate McRae

Tate McRae

Nicole Busch

RTate McRae, X Lovers

Thu 1/23, 7 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, sold out, all-ages

You’d think Tate McRae would have a lot to be happy about: at age 16 she’s already a successful ballet dancer who’s appeared on the TV show So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. She’s also started a singing career, releasing videos to her own YouTube channel—which has 1.98 million subscribers. Nonetheless, her music is resolutely melancholy pop. Her singing voice has a nasal quality, and she tends to stick to midtempo beats with lots of atmospheric echo and mournful lyrics. “I stay up wondering / What if I broke my legs / What if I changed my name / Would you still love me the same,” she sings on “All My Friends Are Fake.” It’s a typical sad-famous-kid lament, but the video features a great, exuberantly tortured jerking dance by McRae and her young colleagues. In many ways McRae, who played her first live show in 2018, is still starting out, and the videos she’s released to date show a limited range. Still, she’s got a lot of talent, ambition, and joy pushing at the edges of those downbeat tunes.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Tate McRae, X Lovers

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Sold Out (Music) Soundboard
    Tate McRae, X Lovers @ Schubas

    • Thu., Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Noah Berlatsky

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.17.20
Yuna
Music
Yuna City Winery
January 17
Source One Band featuring New Orleans Beau
Music
Source One Band featuring New Orleans Beau Odyssey East
October 25
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation