 Support service workers with the gig poster of the week | Gig Poster of the Week | Chicago Reader

March 18, 2020 Music | Gig Poster of the Week

Support service workers with the gig poster of the week 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge 3f05176u.jpg
We chose this vintage gig poster because so many present-day concerts are being postponed or canceled in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please support the staff of your local music venues if you can—the Reader is maintaining a list of fundraisers here.

ARTIST: Ralph Graham (1901-1980)
SHOW: Illinois Symphony Orchestra at the Great Northern Theatre (at Quincy and Dearborn), most Sundays in 1937
MORE INFO: This article about Ralph Graham describes his history as assistant director and in-house artist at the Brookfield Zoo.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More Gig Poster of the Week »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.


Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 


Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Salem Collo-Julin

Trending in the Alternative Press

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation