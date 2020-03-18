Support service workers with the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge
We chose this vintage gig poster because so many present-day concerts are being postponed or canceled in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please support the staff of your local music venues if you can—the Reader
is maintaining a list of fundraisers here
.
ARTIST:
Ralph Graham (1901-1980)
SHOW:
Illinois Symphony Orchestra at the Great Northern Theatre (at Quincy and Dearborn), most Sundays in 1937
MORE INFO: This article about Ralph Graham
describes his history as assistant director and in-house artist at the Brookfield Zoo.