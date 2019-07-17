Sunset Baby shows the personal price for political strife 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Nina (Jazzma Pryor) and her estranged father, Kenyatta (Marc A. Rogers), a former activist in the Black Liberation Movement, face a volatile reunion following the death of her mother in Dominique Morisseau's stunning play. He comes seeking access to valuable letters his wife wrote to him while he was incarcerated, but also to repair his relationship with Nina. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's production, directed by Tim Rhoze, is driven by the passion of the three actors, who together embody the characters' desires to transcend their circumstances. For Nina, the political actions of her parents are deeply personal; she is hardened in the wake of a childhood lost to violence and injustice. Although her life is not centered around a social movement, she, like her parents, is stuck in a cycle of struggling for survival. Nina and her boyfriend, Damon (Jordan Gleaves), have turned to robbery, a life her parents' work sought to keep her from. But behind her tough exterior, she is desperate for peace. Pryor holds a firm command on Nina's turbulent emotional state and successfully invites the audience to understand the complexities and vulnerabilities behind the mask she presents to the world. Gleaves and Rogers also offer highly impressive performances as men whose lives share startling parallels in their relationship to love and parenthood. v