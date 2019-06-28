SummerDance teaches you the moves 

click to enlarge Patrick L. Pyszka/City of Chicago

It's time again for one of the city's best free gifts to us: SummerDance! For just over eight weeks this summer, you'll be able to find free events each week at a variety of public locations celebrating dance styles from all around the world. Sir Nose d'Voidoffunk, Bob, Sheila, Chad, and everybody can get down with some semblance of grace thanks to the free dance lessons that each event starts with, courtesy of local professional dancers and dance studios. If you still feel like this is not for you because you have core-deep shame about sticking your butt out in public (by the way, we've seen it, it's fine, we have one too, don't worry about it), you can also just sit on the sidelines and enjoy the bands.

Visitors to events scheduled at the Spirit of Music Garden will also get to see (and stomp, tap, and work it out on) local art: for years, the city has commissioned Chicago-based artist Dan Peterman to provide the dance floor, a now-4,900-square-foot work of art completely made of recycled material. I've listed some personal highlights below, but check out the city's website for the full schedule.

Fri 6/28, 6-9 PM: Chicago & Detroit House set with Excursions: DJs Cordell Johnson & James "JV" Vincent at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park (601 S. Michigan)

Thu 7/11, 5:30-8:30 PM: Lynne Jordan & the Shivers and Dawud & Lura Shareef bring the sounds of soul, R&B, and Motown to Buckingham Fountain (301 S. Columbus)

Wed 7/31, 6-9 PM: Shimmy to salsa with the help of Denita Inez & Desueño Dance, along with DJ El Caobo Internacional at Douglas Park (1401 S. Sacramento)

Wed 8/7, 6-9 PM: Learn kizomba and Brazilian zouk with Kizomba Chicago and Urbanity Dance Chicago at Willye B. White Park (1610 W. Howard)

Sat 8/24, 1-8 PM: A day of dancing and music to celebrate the finale of this season's SummerDance at locations throughout Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph) v