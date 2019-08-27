 Subversive art-punks Möc Artsy existed mostly on cassette tapes | The Secret History of Chicago Music | Chicago Reader

August 27, 2019 Music | The Secret History of Chicago Music

Share

Subversive art-punks Möc Artsy existed mostly on cassette tapes 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge sh_moc_artsy-edited-web.png

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.

  • "I Dare You to Dance" is the only surviving Möc Artsy song.
  • Michael Latham, aka Aaron Detritus of Möc Artsy, went on to perform in the group Waltz Invention. This is their track "Minnesota."

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More The Secret History of Chicago Music »

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Steve Krakow

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

08.27.19
Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Retirement Party, Pictures of Vernon
Music
Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Retirement Party, Pictures of Vernon Beat Kitchen
August 27
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation