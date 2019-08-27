Subversive art-punks Möc Artsy existed mostly on cassette tapes 

click to enlarge
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.
"I Dare You to Dance" by Möc Artsy
"I Dare You to Dance" is the only surviving Möc Artsy song.
"Minnesota" by Waltz Invention
Michael Latham, aka Aaron Detritus of Möc Artsy, went on to perform in the group Waltz Invention. This is their track "Minnesota."
