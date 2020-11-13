 Stuck inside ain't that bad | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

November 13, 2020 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Stuck inside ain't that bad 

Upcoming events and distractions from our listings coordinator

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge united-nations-covid-19-response-bswzdtnmnro-unsplash.jpg

Vanessa Santos / United Nations for Unsplash

Well that was good while it lasted! Sort of?! The city of Chicago and Cook County have advised city and suburban residents to follow a stay-at-home protocol again for at least the next 30 days. Here’s the City’s official advisory in PDF form if you didn’t see it when it was issued on Thursday, November 12.

It’s hard not to feel a little weathered by our collective experience this year, but while you’re making some decisions about what to do during the upcoming holidays keep in mind that there are still creative folks making art, music, theater, and more and sharing their work with the world by any streaming necessary. We’ll continue to share these online and virtual events as much as we can in the coming months, and hope, along with you, that a brief stay-at-home results in lower infection numbers (and eventually, a world closer to the one that we crave).

Forget it, I just want to shop:

  • The Whistler bar is collaborating with Barrel Maker Printing in Buffalo Grove on a series of T-shirts; proceeds benefit the bar as it struggles through COVID times and various organizations including Fair Fight Action and Assata’s Daughters. Purchase shirts here.
  • Did you know that the Chicago Public Library sells some wares via Threadless to support their free programming?
  • Wicker Park’s Heaven Gallery has been running their own vintage shop on Instagram.
  • Don’t forget the Reader’s pages of books, puzzles, posters, and more: here, and there's more on Redbubble.

Some online offerings:

  • Tue-Sat at 8 PM and Sun at 7 PM, through 11/21: Catch the last showings of Theatre in the Dark’s online production of A War of the Worlds. The Reader’s Theater and Dance Editor Kerry Reid called it a “stylish and compelling adaptation.”
  • Sat 11/14, 7 PM: Elastic Arts hosts an online version of the house and underground dance music series St(art Up), tonight featuring sets from DJ K.hsia and the DJ duo Jackersize.
  • Ongoing through 12/18: Chicago’s Congo Square Theatre presents Hit ‘Em on the Blackside, a digital sketch comedy show directed by company member Anthony Irons. New episodes are uploaded to the theater company’s Instagram and Facebook pages every Friday.
  • Thu 11/19, 6:30 PM: Our own Chicago Reader Book Club meets up virtually as we host a conversation with Sonali Dev, author of our November pick, Recipe for Persuasion.
  v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Public Service Announcement »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • <i>A War of the Worlds</i>

    Recommended The Short List (Theater) Online
    A War of the Worlds (Theater & Performance)

    • 10/15-11/21: Tue-Sat 8 PM CST, Sun 7 PM CST Pay what you can, but $20-$25 suggested donation
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended Member Picks Agenda Online
    The Chicago Reader Book Club presents Sonali Dev (Reader Events)

    • Thu., Nov. 19
    • 1 going/interested
    • Buy Tickets
  • <i>Hit 'Em on the Blackside</i>

    Free Online
    Hit 'Em on the Blackside (Improv/Sketch)

    • Through 12/18: new episodes every other Friday Free, but donations accepted
    • Buy Tickets
  • St(art up) all vinyl night featuring K.Hsia, Jackersize

    Recommended Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Online
    St(art up) all vinyl night featuring K.Hsia, Jackersize @ Elastic

    • Sat., Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Related Stories

Trending

How do you give Chicagoans a say in the city’s budget?
Bless the Mad share their private pantheon of Black Chicago music
Chicago Reader announces co-publisher team as the company moves to nonprofit
The Spin and What the Constitution Means to Me provide post-election catharsis
COVID can’t stop the film freaks at CUFF
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

11.13.20
CSO Sessions Episode 3: Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, & Dvořák
Music
CSO Sessions Episode 3: Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, & Dvořák
October 15
Malangatana: Mozambique Modern
Galleries & Museums
Malangatana: Mozambique Modern Art Institute of Chicago
November 02
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation