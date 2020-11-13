Stuck inside ain't that bad 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Well that was good while it lasted! Sort of?! The city of Chicago and Cook County have advised city and suburban residents to follow a stay-at-home protocol again for at least the next 30 days. Here’s the City’s official advisory in PDF form if you didn’t see it when it was issued on Thursday, November 12.
It’s hard not to feel a little weathered by our collective experience this year, but while you’re making some decisions about what to do during the upcoming holidays keep in mind that there are still creative folks making art, music, theater, and more and sharing their work with the world by any streaming necessary. We’ll continue to share these online and virtual events as much as we can in the coming months, and hope, along with you, that a brief stay-at-home results in lower infection numbers (and eventually, a world closer to the one that we crave).
Forget it, I just want to shop:
Some online offerings:
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!