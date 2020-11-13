Stuck inside ain't that bad 

Well that was good while it lasted! Sort of?! The city of Chicago and Cook County have advised city and suburban residents to follow a stay-at-home protocol again for at least the next 30 days. Here’s the City’s official advisory in PDF form if you didn’t see it when it was issued on Thursday, November 12.

It’s hard not to feel a little weathered by our collective experience this year, but while you’re making some decisions about what to do during the upcoming holidays keep in mind that there are still creative folks making art, music, theater, and more and sharing their work with the world by any streaming necessary. We’ll continue to share these online and virtual events as much as we can in the coming months, and hope, along with you, that a brief stay-at-home results in lower infection numbers (and eventually, a world closer to the one that we crave).

Forget it, I just want to shop:

The Whistler bar is collaborating with Barrel Maker Printing in Buffalo Grove on a series of T-shirts; proceeds benefit the bar as it struggles through COVID times and various organizations including Fair Fight Action and Assata’s Daughters. Purchase shirts here.

Did you know that the Chicago Public Library sells some wares via Threadless to support their free programming?

Wicker Park’s Heaven Gallery has been running their own vintage shop on Instagram.

Don’t forget the Reader’s pages of books, puzzles, posters, and more: here, and there's more on Redbubble.

Some online offerings:

Tue-Sat at 8 PM and Sun at 7 PM, through 11/21: Catch the last showings of Theatre in the Dark’s online production of A War of the Worlds . The Reader’s Theater and Dance Editor Kerry Reid called it a “stylish and compelling adaptation.”

. The Theater and Dance Editor Kerry Reid called it a “stylish and compelling adaptation.” Sat 11/14, 7 PM: Elastic Arts hosts an online version of the house and underground dance music series St(art Up), tonight featuring sets from DJ K.hsia and the DJ duo Jackersize.

Ongoing through 12/18: Chicago’s Congo Square Theatre presents Hit ‘Em on the Blackside , a digital sketch comedy show directed by company member Anthony Irons. New episodes are uploaded to the theater company’s Instagram and Facebook pages every Friday.

, a digital sketch comedy show directed by company member Anthony Irons. New episodes are uploaded to the theater company’s Instagram and Facebook pages every Friday. Thu 11/19, 6:30 PM: Our own Chicago Reader Book Club meets up virtually as we host a conversation with Sonali Dev, author of our November pick, Recipe for Persuasion.

