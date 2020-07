You do you 

"I have been more interested in fashion in the past few years," says visual artist Muhammad Naqee. "I have so much respect for fashion designers. It's so much tedious thinking and discipline." Naqee, 30, is also a designer himself—he makes jewelry, bags, and hats, and often customizes his own clothing. On the day he was photographed, he was sporting a pair of Yeezy slides on which he painted his two older sisters as demons. He was also wearing rings and a necklace he created, a mask with a colorful camouflage he designed, and a T-shirt on which he wrote "My life is ending." "It's a realistic reminder that we're always closer to death," he explains. "Everything is slipping, slowly but surely. It's not anything negative, though."

PHOTO BY ISA GIALLORENZO

PHOTO BY ISA GIALLORENZO

PHOTO BY ISA GIALLORENZO

Naqee’s outfit also included many gifts, such as zebra pants he got from his ex-girlfriend, a shirt given by a gallerist in Pilsen, and a Burberry bag given by his aunt. The latter is an example of the luxury items composing his look, in addition to a Chanel ring, Gucci bracelet, and tiny diamonds drilled on his teeth. "I like the top main designers, and right now I have so much respect for Kanye West," he says. "I think he's hilarious, and so talented! He can tamper with a bit of everything and actually make it cool. I don't take his crazy antics too seriously. I think he's honestly one of the best artists that ever lived."He subscribes to a similar philosophy as West when it comes to style: "Do exactly what you wanna do at all times. Do what makes you happy, because then you'll get the true authentic result from yourself, and people are always gonna see that. People can always feel your authenticity. Always wear what you want. If you're honest, you'll receive the energy you want."See Naqee's art on Instagram at @naqeespaintings