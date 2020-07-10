You do you Authenticity comes first for artist Muhammad Naqee.

"I have been more interested in fashion in the past few years," says visual artist Muhammad Naqee. "I have so much respect for fashion designers. It's so much tedious thinking and discipline." Naqee, 30, is also a designer himself—he makes jewelry, bags, and hats, and often customizes his own clothing. On the day he was photographed, he was sporting a pair of Yeezy slides on which he painted his two older sisters as demons. He was also wearing rings and a necklace he created, a mask with a colorful camouflage he designed, and a T-shirt on which he wrote "My life is ending." "It's a realistic reminder that we're always closer to death," he explains. "Everything is slipping, slowly but surely. It's not anything negative, though."

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!