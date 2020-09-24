Dressed to chill 

"I'm a jeweler, so my style is really inspired by finding objects and giving them a new life—much like this exhibit," says metalsmith and accessory designer Etiti Ayeni, 29, owner of the brand ELUKE. She and writer Ambrose Horton, 44, were photographed at the Museum of Contemporary Art during the last day of "Seeing Chicago," a selection of artworks handpicked all over the city by Nigerian-born British fashion designer Duro Olowu. Most of Ayeni's pieces were thrifted, with the exception of her boots, her locally-made mask, and the accessories she created herself. "My style in general is Afro-futuristic with a little hint of vintage; really comfortable, but still elegant," she says. "I know we're not going anywhere due to COVID, but I still want to feel like I'm stepping out in the world the woman I want to be–even if I'm at home." Her ready-for-anything ethos is shared by Horton, who says he likes to dress simply and comfortably, while at the same time fitting into all kinds of environments. Or, as he put it: "My style is multifaceted in its simplicity, and is able to breathe in either direction: a little ebb, and a little flow." Sounds like the right attire for these dizzying and complex times.

See Ayeni and Horton's work on Instagram, @eluke.co and @ambywarhol. v

click to enlarge Isa Giallorenzo