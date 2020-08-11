Make it different 

Style this well coordinated doesn't come ready; marketing student Allison Roa, 20, adapted most of her garments to create a cohesive look in which even the shoelaces were accounted for: "I decided to put on green laces with pink and green beads just to match my hair, and then the outfit as a whole," she says. "The bag, I thrifted it and added a heart pom-pom because it looked too simple on its own." Secondhand pieces comprise the majority of Roa's wardrobe, and that includes a few hand-me-downs from her mom, such as the 90s top she was wearing—Roa is really inspired by that decade and Harajuku from that era. The skirt, a birthday gift from a friend, seemed too plain to her, so she painted some stars on it. Roa also dyed her mask pink, one of her favorite hues. "I feel like it's good to have a variety of masks, or just a mask in your favorite color—that works too. My friends also put sequins on their masks, and try to customize them in their own way. You can dye them with fabric dye, or just scribble on it with a Sharpie." Whatever you do, she encourages people to "just put yourself out there, and convey who you are," even when your face is covered. v

click to enlarge Isa Giallorenzo

click to enlarge Isa Giallorenzo