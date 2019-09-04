 Purple haze | Street View | Chicago Reader

September 04, 2019 City Life | Street View

Purple haze 

Thrifting is key to this fashionista's gamine look.

By

click to enlarge "My mini briefcase and beret are always my staple pieces for most of my looks," says Alina Alana.

Isa Giallorenzo

"I currently love the color purple! Eyeshadow, nails, clothing, anything," says Alina Anna, 17, a restaurant hostess and aspiring photographer. "It's also the color of my birthstone, amethyst, which is very important to me." Ever since Anna moved here from Ukraine a decade ago, she's been thrifting and going to garage sales. "Everything I'm wearing besides the jewelry was thrifted, actually," she says. "I adore silk. My mini briefcase and beret are always my staple pieces for most of my looks." See more of them, along with her creative work, on Instagram @loveb2by. —Isa Giallorenzo

