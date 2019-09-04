Purple haze 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
"I currently love the color purple! Eyeshadow, nails, clothing, anything," says Alina Anna, 17, a restaurant hostess and aspiring photographer. "It's also the color of my birthstone, amethyst, which is very important to me." Ever since Anna moved here from Ukraine a decade ago, she's been thrifting and going to garage sales. "Everything I'm wearing besides the jewelry was thrifted, actually," she says. "I adore silk. My mini briefcase and beret are always my staple pieces for most of my looks." See more of them, along with her creative work, on Instagram @loveb2by. —Isa Giallorenzo