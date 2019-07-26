Humanity defies branding 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
One of the best things about 29Rooms—the yearly itinerant art exhibit promoted by lifestyle website Refinery29—is the stylish and diverse crowd it attracts. With installations such as Teen Bedroom by artist Uzumaki Cepeda and Dreaming of a Dream by local artist Yvette Mayorga, guests could find the perfect background for their Instagram photos while reflecting on issues of the day such as safe spaces and immigration. Many of the installations were made in collaboration with nonprofits such as the ACLU in addition to multiple commercial brands. Here’s a suggestion for next year: How about keeping the advertisers confined to an adjacent space? People like to know when they're being sold something—even if those people look like a million bucks.
29Rooms—Expand Your Reality Experience
Through 7/27 at the Skylight at the Chicago Board of Trade Building, 141 W. Jackson (entrance at LaSalle Plaza), tickets $34-$49 at 29rooms.com/city/chicago.