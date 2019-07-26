 Humanity defies branding | Street View | Chicago Reader

July 26, 2019 City Life | Street View

Humanity defies branding 

Once again, the highlight of 29Rooms is the diverse people who fill them.

By

click to enlarge Vicky Logan,@victoriouslogan

Vicky Logan,@victoriouslogan

Isa Giallorenzo

One of the best things about 29Rooms—the yearly itinerant art exhibit promoted by lifestyle website Refinery29—is the stylish and diverse crowd it attracts. With installations such as Teen Bedroom by artist Uzumaki Cepeda and Dreaming of a Dream by local artist Yvette Mayorga, guests could find the perfect background for their Instagram photos while reflecting on issues of the day such as safe spaces and immigration. Many of the installations were made in collaboration with nonprofits such as the ACLU in addition to multiple commercial brands. Here’s a suggestion for next year: How about keeping the advertisers confined to an adjacent space? People like to know when they're being sold something—even if those people look like a million bucks.

29Rooms—Expand Your Reality Experience
Through 7/27 at the Skylight at the Chicago Board of Trade Building, 141 W. Jackson (entrance at LaSalle Plaza), tickets $34-$49 at 29rooms.com/city/chicago.



click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Summer Albarcha, @summeralbarcha

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Sade, @sadelanae

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Lyn Woods, @alynwoodsmoment

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Coco and Breezy Dotson, @cocoandbreezy

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Maria Jia, @mariajialingpitt

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Annalies Hellem, @annelies_hellem

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Mia Ghogho, @miaghogho, and Mustapha, @f0labi

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo
Anthony Spina, @spinaa

