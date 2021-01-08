 Steve Earle says farewell to his son with the new J.T. | Music Review | Chicago Reader

January 08, 2021 Music | Music Review

Steve Earle says farewell to his son with the new J.T. 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Steve Earle & the Dukes

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Jacob Blickenstaff

RSteve Earle & the Dukes, J.T.

New West
steveearle.bandcamp.com

Nothing is more precious than the relationship between parent and child, and it’s a hell of a thing when they’re separated by death—especially when the child is the one to go. Justin Townes Earle, the firstborn son of singer-songwriter Steve Earle, was a well-established Americana artist in his own right when he passed away from an accidental drug overdose last summer at age 38. Adult children of iconic musicians have often paid tribute to their parents by performing their music, but Steve Earle reverses that pattern on his new album, J.T. (New West), which features ten of Justin’s songs. (Proceeds from the record will be donated to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, Justin’s three-year-old daughter.) Age and experience separate Steve’s versions from Justin’s originals: Justin’s voice had a lively, good-timey feel, but Steve’s grizzled pipes lend the material a whole new perspective. The kicker, “Last Words,” is also the lone song by the elder Earle—and it echoes the sentiments described in the album’s liner notes. While building his own career, Steve watched Justin becoming a musician, evolving from aping Kurt Cobain to trying for something closer to Lightnin’ Hopkins. If you’ve ever had to say farewell to someone you love, “Last Words” is the best kind of therapy, and it’s the perfect way to cap off this emotionally powerful record. Long may you reign, long may you run.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Tell us what you need as an essential worker
An encounter with Vicki Quade
Inside the fight for racial equity at SAIC
In 1971 the Reader’s free classifieds hosted a future folk star
Pegasus Theatre Chicago's Young Playwrights Festival turns 34
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.08.21
UMAW Chicago DIY CHI Mutual Aid Fund benefit featuring Ariel Zetina, Cordoba, Fran, Tenci, Lala Lala, Kwirabura, Friko, Monoculture
Music
UMAW Chicago DIY CHI Mutual Aid Fund benefit featuring Ariel Zetina, Cordoba, Fran, Tenci, Lala Lala, Kwirabura, Friko, Monoculture
January 08
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation