Constructive interference on the gig poster of the week 

This week's gig poster advertises a party—a real-live party with music and people all in a room together!—organized at Elastic Arts in Logan Square by a collective of artists, musicians, and dancers called the Stylin' Out Network. Throughout lockdown, the collective hosted DJ sets on their Twitch channel, and this event celebrates the return of their quarterly ST(ART) UP series, which pairs DJs from the collective with live performers and visual artists.

The image on the poster is by artist Ricardo Mondragon, who was born and raised in Mexico City but calls Chicago home. Mondragon creates paintings, sculptures, and digital images such as this one based on what he calls "visualizing harmonies," using sound frequencies, waveforms, musical chords, and the like as inspiration. This summer Mondragon's work has been on display in a solo show at Elastic Arts, and the Stylin' Out event is also a closing celebration for that exhibit.

Though Chicago is feeling a little safer as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, the city's performance communities are still reeling from the loss of wages and tips during all those months we were staying at home. It's not too late to do something to support the people who make nightlife happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Ricardo Mondragon

GIG: ST(ART UP) art and DJ party featuring DJ Tess, DJ Jillian X, and DJ Quicktastic, Sat 7/31, 8 PM, Elastic Arts, 3429 W. Diversey, second floor, $10, all-ages

ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/rickdrako

