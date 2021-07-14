 Constructive interference on the gig poster of the week | Gig Poster of the Week | Chicago Reader

July 14, 2021 Music | Gig Poster of the Week

Constructive interference on the gig poster of the week 

By
start_up_flyer_v4.png

This week's gig poster advertises a party—a real-live party with music and people all in a room together!—organized at Elastic Arts in Logan Square by a collective of artists, musicians, and dancers called the Stylin' Out Network. Throughout lockdown, the collective hosted DJ sets on their Twitch channel, and this event celebrates the return of their quarterly ST(ART) UP series, which pairs DJs from the collective with live performers and visual artists.

The image on the poster is by artist Ricardo Mondragon, who was born and raised in Mexico City but calls Chicago home. Mondragon creates paintings, sculptures, and digital images such as this one based on what he calls "visualizing harmonies," using sound frequencies, waveforms, musical chords, and the like as inspiration. This summer Mondragon's work has been on display in a solo show at Elastic Arts, and the Stylin' Out event is also a closing celebration for that exhibit.

Though Chicago is feeling a little safer as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, the city's performance communities are still reeling from the loss of wages and tips during all those months we were staying at home. It's not too late to do something to support the people who make nightlife happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Ricardo Mondragon
GIG: ST(ART UP) art and DJ party featuring DJ Tess, DJ Jillian X, and DJ Quicktastic, Sat 7/31, 8 PM, Elastic Arts, 3429 W. Diversey, second floor, $10, all-ages
ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/rickdrako

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Gig Poster of the Week »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    ST(ART UP) featuring DJ Tess, DJ Jillian X, DJ Quicktastic @ Elastic

    • Sat., July 31, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.14.21
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation