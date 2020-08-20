Spun Out make their case for Chicago indie-pop canonization 

Ne-Hi formed in 2013 and subsequently became one of the most revered Chicago indie-rock bands of the decade. The four-piece called it quits in May 2019, but I imagine their reputation will only keep growing—partly because all four members continue to play in remarkable groups. Jason Balla always juggled a few projects while in Ne-Hi, chief among them postpunk trio Dehd , which he’s helped lead since 2016; their recent Flower of Devotion is one of the most celebrated indie albums of 2020. The rest of Ne-Hi—Mikey Wells, James Weir, and Alex Otake—re-emerged last summer as Spun Out , molding a dance-friendly indie pop that draws on 1980s UK postpunk and leaves a lot of room for synth flourishes. Their new debut album, Touch the Sound (Shuga), also bears the influence of the Madchester scene; the exquisite piano melody and hypnotic percussion on “Off the Vine,” for instance, make it sound like a long-lost Screamadelica outtake. But Spun Out transcend mere pop bricolage—they can adapt their fluid style to whatever grabs them. And as you’d expect from a band with this pedigree, the hooks on Touch the Sound are ironclad. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!