Space madness descends in X 

Space. The final frontier. X, a Sideshow Theatre production by Alistair McDowall (directed in its U.S. premiere by Jonathan L. Green), follows the misadventures of a group of British astronauts on Pluto. All life on earth, with the exception of humans, has died out (yet they can still mount major space missions). But bummer, communications from earth have ceased and no one can pick them up. Dysfunction reigns. Space madness sets in. Is there something outside the window? A mystery-horror-thriller, X's influences include 2001, Aliens, even Waiting for Godot with computer glitches, intruders, and an expected guest who never arrives (or do they?).

H.B. Ward plays Ray, the captain, who keeps the past alive by practicing bird whistles. Sarah Price is Gilda, an uptight scientist, largely unlikable and standoffish until the end, when her humanity ekes through. Gage Wallace shines as the spirited Clark, who lives exclusively in the present, a delight every time he is onstage. As they lose connection to the past, their present dissolves.

Yu Shibagaki's scenic design captures the beautiful sterility of a space base, complemented by Jordan Kardasz's excellent lighting and Paul Deziel's wonderful projections. The cast do their best to maintain British accents, which often drift into Aussie or midwestern. A trigger warning alerts audiences of blood, violence, and self-harm, yet an intensely long stroboscopic scene near the end (which I found mesmerizing) went irresponsibly unmentioned, sending one audience member out of the theater overwhelmed. X ends with an unaffecting, ambiguous scene, but overall provides an engaging, if dire, depiction of humanity in extremis. v