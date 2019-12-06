Soup season is nigh at Souper Bowl 3 Peat 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Won Kim likes surprises, so he only knows three of the soups on deck for Monday's Souper Bowl 3 Peat at the Co-Prosperity Sphere: minestrone, turkey pozole, and potato leek. But those are but drops in stockpot at the third iteration of the Kimski chef's community soup series which will feature more than 30 soups from chefs and amateurs alike including Food Chain favorites such as Aaron McKay of the Chicago Board Game Cafe, Brian Fisher of Entente, Margaret Pak of Thattu, Sarah Kaleta of Kimski, Nick Jirasek (Young American), Kevin Hickey (Duck Inn), Rafael Esparza (Finom), and many more. That's a bilge-filling flood of (presumably) hot soup for only $15, including bread by Spoke & Bird, with the proceeds benefitting Misericordia and the National MS Society.This is merely the beginning of soup season. Another event follows January 13, just five days after the inauguration of Soup & Bread 2020, the Hideout's long-running soup series, founded by former Reader staffer Martha Bayne, who happens to be another soup cook on the lineup Monday.