Won Kim likes surprises, so he only knows three of the soups on deck for Monday's Souper Bowl 3 Peat at the Co-Prosperity Sphere: minestrone, turkey pozole, and potato leek. But those are but drops in stockpot at the third iteration of the Kimski chef's community soup series which will feature more than 30 soups from chefs and amateurs alike including Food Chain favorites such as Aaron McKay of the Chicago Board Game Cafe, Brian Fisher of Entente, Margaret Pak of Thattu, Sarah Kaleta of Kimski, Nick Jirasek (Young American), Kevin Hickey (Duck Inn), Rafael Esparza (Finom), and many more. That's a bilge-filling flood of (presumably) hot soup for only $15, including bread by Spoke & Bird, with the proceeds benefitting Misericordia and the National MS Society.

