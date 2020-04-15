Sor Juana gets the banda back together on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's gig poster features a fantasy concert at a real but defunct Chicago venue. Artist Eric J. García created this image in honor of former Pilsen community center and neighborhood anchor Casa Aztlán.

García wrote the following to explain his inspiration for the poster: "Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, the famed poet and intellectual genius of 17th-century New Spain, LIVE! Her brilliance was so powerful that she was banished from the public and cloistered away by the Catholic church. Now, for one night only, on the eve of Día de los Muertos, she's back to RE-RE-occupy the famed Casa Aztlán auditorium in Pilsen. Initially occupied by Brown Berets during the Chicano movement, Casa Aztlán became a center for arts, culture, and social struggle in this Mexicano community for more than four decades. Now having been sold off and whitewashed by gentrifying realtors, Casa Aztlán is being re-re-occupied for this special performance. All proceeds will go to the real-life activists of the Pilsen Housing Cooperative, who are hard at work stemming the tide of gentrification in Pilsen. Even if you can't come see the Tenth Muse at this historic event space, please support the Pilsen Housing Cooperative in keeping working families and artists from being displaced." Thank you, Eric, for this poster and for your contribution to the Reader Coloring Book.

The Reader is still accepting submissions of Fantasy Gig Posters to be featured in this column. To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish every submission, but we'll feature as many as possible while the pandemic continues. Your submission can also include a nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a fantasy gig poster, of course, but anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's music venues—here's our list of fundraisers. And don't forget record stores! The Reader has also published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Eric J. García

FANTASY GIG: Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz & the Hypocrisy of the Inquisition at Casa Aztlán on Sun 11/1

ARTIST INFO: ericjgarcia.com

NPO TO KNOW: Pilsen Housing Cooperative

