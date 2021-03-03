Third Coast Percussion's family tree on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's featured gig poster celebrates Grammy-winning Chicago percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion. In February they hosted an online fundraiser called the TCP Family Reunion, which gathered many of the composers, performers, artists, and other collaborators who've worked with the group over the years. It featured live and prerecorded music written or performed by the likes of Jlin and Sérgio and Clarice Assad, as well as the world premiere of a globally crowdsourced musical montage titled Family Tree. As a thank-you, some donors received this poster for the event, created by artists Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi, who founded their studio, Sonnenzimmer, in 2006. Their work has appeared in this column and elsewhere in the Reader.

Butcher and Nakanishi paid it forward by suggesting a fundraiser to accompany this poster: the Raise It Up! campaign created by the Chicago Printers Guild to support Bronzeville's South Side Community Art Center.

There's a long way to go yet before we can all attend shows in person again, but we can still do our part to support the people who make them happen: the Reader has a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And don't forget record stores! They need help too, and we've published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Sonnenzimmer (Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi)

GIG: Third Coast Percussion's Family Reunion, Sat 2/20, livestream may yet be archived on the group's YouTube channel (and donations are definitely still accepted at their website)

ARTIST INFO: sonnenzimmer.com

FUNDRAISER TO KNOW: Raise It Up! campaign for the South Side Community Art Center