 Third Coast Percussion's family tree on the gig poster of the week | Gig Poster of the Week | Chicago Reader

March 03, 2021 Music | Gig Poster of the Week

Third Coast Percussion's family tree on the gig poster of the week 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge tcp_fundraiser_poster_no_names.jpg

This week's featured gig poster celebrates Grammy-winning Chicago percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion. In February they hosted an online fundraiser called the TCP Family Reunion, which gathered many of the composers, performers, artists, and other collaborators who've worked with the group over the years. It featured live and prerecorded music written or performed by the likes of Jlin and Sérgio and Clarice Assad, as well as the world premiere of a globally crowdsourced musical montage titled Family Tree. As a thank-you, some donors received this poster for the event, created by artists Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi, who founded their studio, Sonnenzimmer, in 2006. Their work has appeared in this column and elsewhere in the Reader.

Butcher and Nakanishi paid it forward by suggesting a fundraiser to accompany this poster: the Raise It Up! campaign created by the Chicago Printers Guild to support Bronzeville's South Side Community Art Center.

There's a long way to go yet before we can all attend shows in person again, but we can still do our part to support the people who make them happen: the Reader has a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And don't forget record stores! They need help too, and we've published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Sonnenzimmer (Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi)
GIG: Third Coast Percussion's Family Reunion, Sat 2/20, livestream may yet be archived on the group's YouTube channel (and donations are definitely still accepted at their website)
ARTIST INFO: sonnenzimmer.com
FUNDRAISER TO KNOW: Raise It Up! campaign for the South Side Community Art Center

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Gig Poster of the Week »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

The last bastion
Azita has more to say and more ways to say it
Mister Kelly's is back in the limelight
Mona Bella caters Cambodian
Celebrating Black achievements
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

03.03.21
Fillet of Solo
Performing Arts
Fillet of Solo
February 08
<i>Where Did We Sit on the Bus?</i>
Performing Arts
Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
February 22
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation