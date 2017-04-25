Best of Chicago 2019 social media kit 

It's time to decide the Best of Chicago 2019!

Voting is underway now. Our readers have already nominated their favorite local people, places, and businesses by filling in the blank in more than 300 categories in a first round of voting. Now we have a runoff ballot to decide the final winners.

Are you, your local business, or other local favorite a finalist deserving to be honored as Best of Chicago? Find the category or categories where you or your favorites are a finalist: vote—and start promoting!

Winners will be announced with the Reader issue of November 7, 2019—online and in print.

chicagoreader.com/vote

Use and share these images in your online campaigning!

We've even left space in the design for you to add the name of yourself or your business and the category or categories you're nominated in.

Download a ZIP archive of all four image files.

“Vote for us” images

For the web, e-mail, Facebook, Twitter etc: 1200 x 630 pixel jpeg (shown smaller here):

Right-click or Control-click to download the file: Best-of-Chicago-2019-vote-for-us-1200x630.jpg

300 x 250 pixel (IAB standard Medium Rectangle):

Right-click or Control-click to download the file: Best-of-Chicago-2019-vote-for-us-300x250.jpg

“Vote for me” images

For the web, e-mail, Facebook, Twitter etc: 1200 x 630 pixel jpeg (shown smaller here):

Right-click or Control-click to download the file: Best-of-Chicago-2019-vote-for-me-1200x630.jpg

300 x 250 pixel (IAB standard Medium Rectangle):

Right-click or Control-click to download the file: Best-of-Chicago-2019-vote-for-me-300x250.jpg

Advertise with the Reader

Be sure you stay on top of the competition by placing ads during this period. Contact the display advertising department by calling 3312-392-2970 or e-mail ads@chicagoreader.com.