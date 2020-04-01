Social Distance Gallery highlights student artists How canceled BFA and MFA shows are persisting during the COVID crisis.

It’s been more than a week since the shelter-in-place order was given. But even before the order was given, art galleries and museums had been connecting virtually with viewers for upwards of two weeks. Most went on hiatus and began canceling events in order to protect those tempted to gather in large crowds (and as we have learned, Chicagoans are very tempted). This unfortunately includes a large number of students who were planning to present their thesis work in student exhibitions. Graduating during a pandemic probably wasn’t in their adult-life plan, and their employment, living situations, and well-being are at risk as they propel themselves into the new reality that is COVID living

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!