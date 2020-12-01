Paid sponsored content
By Zack Bigg, head grower at Aeriz Illinois, with Ian Krass
Astrophysicist Carl Sagan once speculated that cannabis might be the first crop ever cultivated by human hands, leading to the invention of agriculture—which, in turn, led to the development of civilization itself. While it’s impossible to know definitively if cannabis was the very first cultivated plant, we do know it was among the first, with records of human use of the plant reaching back over 10,000 years. For millennia, cannabis and agriculture have been inextricably linked, with innovation and human ingenuity continually working towards a better way to grow.
You’ve likely heard of cannabis grown hydroponically, a method involving growing plants in a solution of water and nutrients rather than soil. The earliest record we have of hydroponics dates back to Francis Bacon’s 1627 book Sylva Sylvarum. However, it would take several centuries more before the next innovation in cannabis cultivation would surface—aeroponic growing.
In the early twentieth century, ideas began to crop up about plants growing in nothing but air, with nutrients being misted directly onto the root system. The term “aeroponics” was coined to describe this process in 1957. However, the final piece of the aeroponic puzzle wouldn’t be developed until 1983 by a man named—and I promise I’m not making this up—Richard Stoner.
Stoner’s innovation was patenting a microprocessor interface that delivered water and nutrients to plants in precise amounts. He continued to refine the process for years, while marketing the first aeroponically grown food in supermarkets and helping NASA build systems to grow plants in space.
While growing cannabis has become more accessible in recent years, it’s still far from easy—and like anything, it’s a challenge to truly excel. Aeroponic growing offers numerous advantages over other types of cultivation, providing reliability that’s otherwise difficult to achieve. The most obvious of these benefits is consistency—misting roots with the precise amounts of water and nutrients that plants need to thrive allows growers to produce the most robust and healthy plants possible. When a cannabis consumer finds a product that they really love, or even depend on, buying aeroponic means they can count on getting exactly what they want each time they go to the dispensary.
Free from the constraints of soil and other sources of contamination, aeroponic flower is terpene-rich and intoxicating in flavor and aroma. The lack of residual nutrients results in flower that is essentially 100% pure. The experience of opening a fresh jar and savoring the complex bouquet of scents that unfold from within is universal to cannabis enthusiasts, and aeroponic cannabis delivers that experience with an unforgettable brightness and intensity.
Another enormous benefit of aeroponic growing is its extremely low environmental footprint. While a traditional cannabis grow can go through thousands of pounds of soil and countless gallons of water, aeroponic cultivation uses no soil and far less water than any other method. At Aeriz, we’ll have saved an estimated 2.15 million pounds of soil by 2025—and we go even further by recycling our water and nutrients in a closed-loop system.
From the very beginning, we at Aeriz decided to grow exclusively aeroponic cannabis. At the core of our mission is a belief that consumers shouldn’t have to compromise when it comes to the quality, purity, and consistency of their cannabis. Aeroponics is the best, and indeed only, way to achieve that mission. We’re the only cultivator in Illinois that grows aeroponically, and we believe that the resulting cannabis speaks for itself.
