Decades of divas on the gig poster of the week 

The gig poster for this week celebrates the tenth anniversary of a local social series that celebrates LGBTQ+ Chicago with dance music and a party atmosphere. Founded by friend of the Reader and former staffer Kristen Kaza, Slo 'Mo began by hosting music at the Whistler in Logan Square and has since branched out into comedy shows, wellness classes, and more in various locations across the city. The outdoor Slo 'Mo event "I'm Every Woman: Divas Through the Decades" celebrates the group's decade of queer party programming and heralds the return of the free Millennium Park summer concert series. It features a ten-piece band led by composer and multi-instrumentalist Akenya, with guest vocalists paying homage to pop and R&B divas such as Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey.

Artist Kisira Hill created this week's poster and designed the layout. Hill moved to Chicago in 2016 after studying and working in anthropology in California, and now works in graphic design and produces events for and about equity and diversity in the hospitality world.

Chicago is feeling a little safer as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the city's performance communities are still reeling from the loss of wages and tips during all those months we were staying at home. It's not too late to do something to support the people who make nightlife happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Kisira Hill

GIG: Slo 'Mo presents "I'm Every Woman: Divas Through the Decades" featuring Akenya and friends, avery r. young, Mother Nature, Rhea the Second, Thair, Schenay Mosley, Mermaid, and DJ Vitigrrl, Mon 8/2, 6 PM, Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph, free, all ages

ARTIST INFO: kisirahill.com

