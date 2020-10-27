Beloved DIY space Situations signs off with a Halloween livestream 

click to enlarge This commemorative poster, limited to 50 copies, is one of the perks that comes with the top tier of membership in the new Situations Patreon.

Art by Ryan Duggan

DIY space Situations has been around since 2010—long enough that it's hard to remember Chicago without it. But at the end of October, this Logan Square hub for uncompromising underground art and music will shut down—the landlord is selling the building, and the current tenants have to vacate. Residents and organizers will say farewell with a 24-hour virtual Halloween blowout that starts at 12 AM on Saturday, October 31, and ends at 12 AM on November 1. The stream will include "fireside chats," Mario Kart exhibitions, live sets from the Situations basement by locals such as Unmanned Ship and Bret Koontz, and prerecorded performances by more than two dozen regulars—among them Ryley Walker, Jill Flanagan, Oozing Wound, Melkbelly, Daniel Knox, and comedian Sarah Squirm. The party will stream for free on Twitch, but you can get access to more goodies by joining Situations' new Patreon—and the money it costs you to sign up will benefit Family Rescue, a local nonprofit that provides support services for domestic-violence survivors. Perks include commemorative shirts and prints by Bill Connors and Ryan Duggan, respectively, and you can opt in for a small monthly fee to get ongoing access to archives of the livestream and other bonus material. Situations' Twitch account is at twitch.tv/situations420.

It's been a productive year for Angel Marcloid. In May, the genre-smashing local musician dropped Rainbow Bridge, a heart-rending album from her main project, Fire-Toolz, about the death and afterlife of her cat Breakfast. (That month she also put out a vaporwave-flavored remix of Pearl Jam's "Jeremy" that's one of this wolf's most-played songs of the year.) On Friday, October 30, Hausu Mountain releases Holographic Universe(s?)!, a new full-length from Marcloid's Nonlocal Forecast that dramatically contorts jazz and new age instrumentation loaded with gooey guitar runs and epic saxophone solos. v



The Fire-Toolz remix of Pearl Jam's "Jeremy"



<a href="https://hausumountain.bandcamp.com/album/holographic-universe-s">Holographic Universe(s?)! by Nonlocal Forecast</a>

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.