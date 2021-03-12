Signs of spring 

Bars and restaurants are slowly opening up, now that City of Chicago COVID-19 guidelines have loosened a bit and indoor dining is possible for establishments with a food license. The limit is still 50 percent capacity, and food must be available, but the shift to Phase IV has meant that a few of our favorite tippling houses are waving hello again.

This column does not recommend pretending that everything is the same as it used to be (that’s a sure way to prevent your own personal growth in life in general as well as our COVID times), so we encourage you to stay safe as you start to go out again and practice distancing when possible.

In addition to our own food and drink listings, here are some resources to help you figure out where to go for dinner. A group of Wrigleyville and Lakeview restaurants and bars that have patios or open window dining capability are listed at the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce website. The online publication Black People Eats offers a comprehensive list of Black-owned restaurants throughout the city at its website; many of the places listed also offer delivery or take-out. And Rebellious Magazine compiled a list of woman-owned restaurants in Chicago and the suburbs.

More coming up:

v

