A techno panopticon on the gig poster of the week 

Hybrid events are becoming de rigueur in 2020, and this week's gig poster presents an option for fans of techno and dance music. DJ M. Sylvia designed this poster in two color schemes, integrating a version of the Eye of Providence created by Andrew Panahon with other visual elements by DJ Tima Fei of NORdjs. It promotes an in-store set that she'll play at Lakeview's legendary Gramaphone Records this weekend. She'll be spinning in the DJ booth for socially distanced shoppers, and the store will livestream the afternoon via its Twitch channel for those who need to be elsewhere.

We're still happy to take your suggestions for posters to feature each week—and given how thin on the ground actual concerts continue to be, fantasy gig posters remain fair game. E-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your contact information and poster submission. Even though a few venues are back in business in a limited way, please continue to support staffers who've lost work and tips in recent months or who still can't return to their jobs—here's our list of fundraisers. And don't forget record stores! The Reader published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: M. Sylvia with Andrew Panahon and Tima Fei

GIG: Sight & Sound featuring M. Sylvia at Gramaphone Records and online on Sat 7/25

ARTIST INFO: facebook.com/msylviamusic

FUNDRAISER: A GoFundMe to support Gramaphone Records operations and staff

