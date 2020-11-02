 Serena Isioma has an antidote for election anxiety | The Listener | Chicago Reader

November 02, 2020 Music | The Listener

Serena Isioma has an antidote for election anxiety 

The Chicago bedroom-pop songwriter can give your brain a 15-minute vacation with the Sensitive EP.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Serena Isioma - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Serena Isioma
  • Courtesy the artist

If you're like me, you're tired of being bombarded with presidential voter polls and U.S. electoral maps that treat a bitterly fought election like an NCAA basketball tournament. My anxiety about the outcome of tomorrow's general and local elections has eroded my ability to do the most basic work tasks. I'm exhausted by wondering about the choices of complete strangers who aren't researching down-ballot local races or who might somehow not know how to choose between a career centrist with a middling record of public service and an inept wannabe despot who flagrantly breaks the law and has decided it'll help his chances if he sacrifices Americans to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 of us so far.

When I feel depleted, I seek out music; often I return to songs I've listened to in joyful times. Chicago bedroom-pop experimentalist Serena Isioma released the EP Sensitive in March, and it's been helping sustain me since I bought it in June. On the title track, Isioma projects a playful boastfulness with their suave, assertive singing, which complements its light, funky synth melody, loose R&B guitar riff, and cool, in-the-pocket drums. Isioma takes charge right out the gate, their voice coasting atop the charming, easygoing instrumental, and I was hooked in the first ten seconds. I've been sharing their EP with friends all summer, and I wish I'd told you all about it sooner.  v

The Listener is a weekly sampling of music Reader staffers love. Absolutely anything goes, and you can reach us at thelistener@chicagoreader.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More The Listener »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Halloween events, loud music, and mascot run-ins
This COVID Chicago winter doesn’t have to suck
Nightmare fuel
Gay bathhouses were barely surviving. And then came COVID-19.
The life and death of Rancho Huevos
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.02.20
<i>45 Plays for America's First Ladies</i>
Performing Arts
45 Plays for America's First Ladies
October 08
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation