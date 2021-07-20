 Fundraisers help music writer Scott Morrow recover from a gunshot | Gossip Wolf | Chicago Reader

July 20, 2021 Music | Gossip Wolf

Fundraisers help music writer Scott Morrow recover from a gunshot 

Plus: Lorna Donley and David Thomas’s post-Da band, the Veil, posthumously release an LP of 1980s recordings, and rapper-producer SolarFive drops an album of burly underground hip-hop.

By and
click to enlarge Scott Morrow has served as music editor for Alarm Magazine and published in Consequence of Sound and the Reader (among other places). - PHOTO COURTESY SCOTT MORROW
  • Scott Morrow has served as music editor for Alarm Magazine and published in Consequence of Sound and the Reader (among other places).
  • Photo courtesy Scott Morrow

In the wee hours of Sunday, June 20, music journalist (and Reader contributor) Scott Morrow was struck in the back by a stray bullet in Humboldt Park when an unknown assailant opened fire on a nearby car following a traffic altercation. Morrow was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital, and according to sister Susie Rowley, he lost his spleen and one kidney, as well as suffering damage to his stomach, abdomen, and pancreas. Rowley has set up a GoFundMe to help defray the cost of Morrow's recovery, which will be arduous. On Wednesday, August 4, the folks who run Team Music Trivia night at GMan Tavern will host a fundraiser for Morrow, and four-person teams can register for $40. For details, contact Mark Rose at markrosemusic@gmail.com.

After Chicago postpunks Da split in the early 80s, founding members Lorna Donley and David Thomas enlisted guitarist Joe Haynes and drummer Mike Ebersohl (later replaced by Andy Wahl) to form the Veil. The band drew on 60s garage rock and 70s glam and power pop, but they broke up in 1989 before releasing anything. Local label Dim Dim Dark Records has dropped Time Stands Still, a ten-song set that includes tracks from a Veil demo and from a shelved EP produced in 1988 by Shoes guitarist Jeff Murphy. Fans of Concrete Blonde, the Pretenders, and T. Rex will love the swagger of "Offa My Blox" and "Gunpowder Mouth." Time Stands Still is out digitally via Bandcamp, and a "Lovecraft Lilac" vinyl LP arrives August 21.

  • The Veil recorded the songs on Time Stands Still between 1986 and 1988, then split up in 1989.

On Friday, July 23, Chicago rapper and producer SolarFive (of beat-making collective OnGaud) will drop the album selfmedicated. Judging from the early singles—especially the husky rapping and hard-hitting verses on "GaudBBody"—he's going for a dusty, invigorating underground hip-hop sound. The album will come out via Filthē Analects, the label behind Defcee's great collab with August Fanon, We Dressed the City With Our Names.  v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Get our free weekly Early Warnings newsletter 💌

It’s Chicago’s essential months-ahead music calendar straight to your inbox.

More Gossip Wolf »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • 21+ Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    Team Music Trivia fundraiser for Scott Morrow @ GMan Tavern

    • Wed., Aug. 4, 6 p.m.

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.20.21
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation