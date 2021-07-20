Fundraisers help music writer Scott Morrow recover from a gunshot 

click to enlarge Scott Morrow has served as music editor for Alarm Magazine and published in Consequence of Sound and the Reader (among other places).

In the wee hours of Sunday, June 20, music journalist (and Reader contributor) Scott Morrow was struck in the back by a stray bullet in Humboldt Park when an unknown assailant opened fire on a nearby car following a traffic altercation. Morrow was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital, and according to sister Susie Rowley, he lost his spleen and one kidney, as well as suffering damage to his stomach, abdomen, and pancreas. Rowley has set up a GoFundMe to help defray the cost of Morrow's recovery, which will be arduous. On Wednesday, August 4, the folks who run Team Music Trivia night at GMan Tavern will host a fundraiser for Morrow, and four-person teams can register for $40. For details, contact Mark Rose at markrosemusic@gmail.com.

After Chicago postpunks Da split in the early 80s, founding members Lorna Donley and David Thomas enlisted guitarist Joe Haynes and drummer Mike Ebersohl (later replaced by Andy Wahl) to form the Veil. The band drew on 60s garage rock and 70s glam and power pop, but they broke up in 1989 before releasing anything. Local label Dim Dim Dark Records has dropped Time Stands Still, a ten-song set that includes tracks from a Veil demo and from a shelved EP produced in 1988 by Shoes guitarist Jeff Murphy. Fans of Concrete Blonde, the Pretenders, and T. Rex will love the swagger of "Offa My Blox" and "Gunpowder Mouth." Time Stands Still is out digitally via Bandcamp, and a "Lovecraft Lilac" vinyl LP arrives August 21.

The Veil recorded the songs on Time Stands Still between 1986 and 1988, then split up in 1989.

Time Stands Still

On Friday, July 23, Chicago rapper and producer SolarFive (of beat-making collective OnGaud) will drop the album selfmedicated. Judging from the early singles—especially the husky rapping and hard-hitting verses on "GaudBBody"—he's going for a dusty, invigorating underground hip-hop sound. The album will come out via Filthē Analects, the label behind Defcee's great collab with August Fanon, We Dressed the City With Our Names. v



