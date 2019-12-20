Dig these dank ferments from Co-op Sauce 

click to enlarge Mike Sula

At any given time I probably have about a half dozen or so Co-op Hot Sauces in my kitchen. Since 2004 Mike Bancroft, founder of the youth arts education center Co-op Image (and Sauce and Bread Kitchen), has pushed an endless and inventive variety of hot ferments to support his cause. Whenever I run across them I can't stop myself from stashing one in the old shopping basket.

v