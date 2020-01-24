 Saint Icky brings hesher-friendly hip-hop to Badluck Records’ anniversary show | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 24, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Saint Icky brings hesher-friendly hip-hop to Badluck Records’ anniversary show 

By

click to enlarge Saint Icky

Saint Icky

Zach Jarosz

RBadluck Records Coat Drive featuring Saint Icky, Nightfreak, Deep Crush, Chuck Trash, Rapscallion, Badluck DJs

Fri 1/31, 10 PM, message Badluck Records on Instagram for location details, donation of $10 or a coat, all-ages

Local label Badluck Records is celebrating its first birthday with a showcase at a Logan Square DIY venue. (Direct message @badluck_records on Instagram for the address.) Badluck, whose garish yet artful sound takes Warped Tour to grad school, has invited the bands Nightfreak, Rapscallion, and Deep Crush to share the bill with Badluck rappers Chuck Trash and Saint Icky. Icky has hit his stride since joining the Badluck roster, releasing Saintiva Mixtape in July and Heavy Metal for Meditation, Vol. 1 in October. The latter project is a hesher-friendly burst of hip-hop angst filtered through pop-punk melodies that sets a high bar for the next volume. Icky and Trash both plan to debut new songs at this show, so their label’s second year is already looking bright. And Badluck is giving back to its hometown too: the venue will accept donations of winter coats in exchange for entry.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

