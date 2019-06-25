 Photos from Ruido Fest’s dazzling opening day | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

June 25, 2019 Music | Music Feature

Photos from Ruido Fest’s dazzling opening day 

Last weekend this ambitious festival brought together several generations and even more genres of Latinx music.

By

Jairo Garcia and Karla Vazquez dancing at Ruido Fest - RICK MAJEWSKI
  • Jairo Garcia and Karla Vazquez dancing at Ruido Fest
  • Rick Majewski

This past Friday through Sunday, the fifth annual Ruido Fest brought several generations and even more genres of Latinx music together in Union Park. Not even Sunday’s rain could dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd that turned out for closing headliners Los Tigres del Norte, the most popular norteño band of all time.

Photographer Rick Majewski went to Ruido Fest on Friday and came home with pictures of almost everybody on the bill. The locals playing that day included rockers Pure Remedy, Cuestion de Tiempo, and Los Gold Fires; gothy postpunks Iron Years; Latin-inflected ska and reggae group Malafacha; and Latinx-alternative cumbia band Quinto Imperio. Among the bookings at the Toyota Music Den were Ecuadorian pop artist Kablito and Chicago-born, Guatemalan-bred R&B singer Jesse Baez. The other photos you’ll see are of Argentine rock band La Beriso, Barcelona-based electronic-pop group Dorian, Tijuana singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora, and of course the night’s headliner, a collaboration by two legacy acts: Spanish pop-rock band Hombres G, founded in 1983, and Argentine rock trio Enanitos Verdes, formed in 1979.   v

Slideshow Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos
Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos 39 slides
Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos
Ruido Fest 5th Anniversary Photos
By Rick Majewski
Click to View 39 slides

