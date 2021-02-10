Rotterdam’s Rats on Rafts show off some global swagger on their new album

In their 15 years together, Rotterdam postpunk band Rats on Rafts have built a comfortable existence and a decent hometown following, but their new album, Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs a Net of Rabbit Paths , is a declaration that they’re no longer satisfied with mere comfort. On their 2008 EP, So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish , and their debut full-length, 2011’s The Moon Is Big , they toed the line between crafting the perfect three-minute punk screed and embracing their more outre influences, especially the example set by fellow Netherlanders the Ex . The songs on Excerpts mix musical experimentation and magical-realist storytelling. Singer and guitarist David Fagan, a founding member of Rats on Rafts, told English-language Japanese magazine Metropolis that the band’s 2018 Japanese tour opening for Franz Ferdinand inspired the album’s concept: it colors its loose fictional narrative with moments drawn from the past four or five years of the musicians’ lives. The second track, “A Trail of Wind and Fire,” features a driving, koto-like pattern created by Fagan and Arnoud Verheul’s guitars. As the beat swells up, Fagan sings, “We will rise again,” shaping the beginning of an album-long journey taken by the album’s unnamed protagonist. The self-assured swagger of Excerpts culminates wonderfully in “Part Two: Crossing the Desert,” which reinforces the album’s story line with noise samples and clatter reminiscent of the band’s previous album, 2015’s Tape Hiss . Despite those echoes of the past, Excerpts proves that Rats on Rafts have the maturity and confidence to leap into new territory. v

