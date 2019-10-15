Metro hosts a memorial for musician and mensch Rob Warmowski 

click to enlarge Pete Muschong and Rob Warmowski with San Andreas Fault at House of Vans in 2018. This would be Warmowski's last live performance.

Mike Vinikour

Bassist, sound engineer, and devoted White Sox fan Rob Warmowski played in kick-ass punk bands for more than 30 years, but sadly he died September 1 at age 52 after a brief illness. Among Gossip Wolf's most cherished albums is the 1987 WNUR compilation Hog Butcher for the World, which features Warmowski's powerhouse surf-punk trio the Defoliants alongside the likes of Big Black, Urge Overkill, and End Result. He'd go on to play in Buzzmuscle, Sirs, and most recently San Andreas Fault. On Monday, October 21, Metro hosts a memorial for Warmowski that benefits the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, and its deep lineup testifies to just how many friends and admirers he had—along with emcee Steve Albini and a DJ set by Scary Lady Sarah, featured acts include Pegboy, Ono, Silver Abuse, Cheer-Accident, and versions of four of Warmowski's bands.

The Defoliants song “Mr. Spy,” from the 1987 seven-inch Hang Ten . Rob Warmowski sings and plays bass.

Hang Ten

San Andreas Fault (with Warmowski on guitar) play the Hideout in 2014.



It's been almost a year since producer Jeremiah Meece (of experimental R&B duo The-Drum) released the Inspiration EP, and he's about ready to drop a new album called Mutant Future. Meece tells Gossip Wolf it'll be out this month, and with any luck that means before too many Halloween parties come and go—the album's horror-spiked electro splits the difference between unsettling and danceable, so it's perfect for spooky festivities. This wolf suspects Meece will drop some heat from Mutant Future at his Danny's set on Monday, October 28—and right now you can stream a 2015 Halloween mix he just uploaded to Mixcloud!

If you've been looking for an excuse to visit Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl (1042 Sterling Ave. in Flossmoor), which opened this summer, make a beeline on Sunday, October 20: Marc Davis's Black Pegasus Records will throw a free release party from 1 till 8 PM for the Brothers Davis's soulful boogie 12-inch Billy Mac Attack. Marc Davis, Sadar Bahar, Mark Grusane, Darryn Jones, and Tone B. Nimble will DJ. v



