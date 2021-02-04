Rishi Manoj Kumar is a macha man 

click to enlarge Salsa macha verde

Rishi Manoj Kumar

Salsa macha, you might know, is the nutty, crunchy, toasty Mexican chili oil that has mysterious transformative powers, able to turn an average plate of food into something extraordinary, and an average cook into one to be reckoned with.

If there’s one thing the pandemic hasn’t slowed down it’s my chronic Condiment Acquisition Disorder (CAD). Right now my dangerously overcrowded fridge is home to several kinds of hometown salsas macha, like La Lupita Salsa Diabla, from venerable Archer Heights masa makers La Guadalupana (available at your friendly neighborhood Cermak Produce). There are also two unlabeled Ball jars containing sesame and peanut-morita salsas macha from Albany Park’s dear departed Huaraches Dona Chio (sorry, the Edgewater location doesn’t stock them). And I have a jar of the high-octane housemade stuff from Cremeria la Ordena. One evening last December I was confronted with a ceviche tostada draped with the killer arbol-ancho-sesame-pepita salsa macha that Jonathan Zaragoza was serving at El Oso last year. Each one of these specimens is completely different from the other in terms of taste, texture, and aroma, but all are equal in their sorcery.

Yet compared to the plethora of prepared salsa varieties available on supermercado shelves, salsa macha is a rarity here. That should and could be changing thanks in part to Rishi Manoj Kumar, chef de cuisine at Bar Sotano, who launched a line of three jarred salsas macha as a side hustle when traffic jammed at the River North agave bar last November.