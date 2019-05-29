Riot Fest announces its 2019 lineup 

click to enlarge Riot Fest headliners Bikini Kill in the early 90s: Kathi Wilcox, Kathleen Hanna, and Tobi Vail

Tammy Rae Carland

This morning Riot Fest announced the lineup for its 15th year (its eighth outdoors), and the most eye-catching headliner is Bikini Kill. When the iconic riot grrrls announced in January that they were playing a handful of reunion shows, a Chicago date was conspicuously missing—and as other big local festivals announced Bikini Kill-free lineups, it became clear that the band were coming to Riot Fest or not at all. Alas, Bikini Kill are the only top-tier Riot Fest act that includes women. The four others include three returning groups: Rise Against, Blink-182 (making up for last year's cancellation), and Slayer (who've been on a farewell tour since May 2018 and will finally say good-bye to Chicagoland here). The fourth big headliner, the Raconteurs, should satiate Jack White fans.

You could with for a more consistently spectacular list of headliners, but the rest of the festival's 89 bookings make up for that. Jawbreaker, who filled the trophy headliner slot at Riot Fest two years ago, show up as high on the bill as the Flaming Lips performing all of 2002's Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Nine other acts will play "classic" albums in their entirety, including 2000s UK indie-rock greats Bloc Party (playing Silent Alarm), recently reunited Virginia hardcore group Avail (1998's Over the James), and Against Me! (both Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues).

A few of those nine bands playing records in full are also Riot Fest veterans—Taking Back Sunday appear to be obligated to play at least every other year. And while Riot Fest has a reputation for booking many of the same bands year after year (not that it's disappointing to see Hot Snakes again, of course!), it does also bring aboard new acts too. "New" is relative, of course, though I'm delighted to see Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile debuting at Riot Fest the same year as new wave weirdos the B-52s. The most surprising booking of the festival is probably nostalgia-powered disco group the Village People. Local acts are thin on the ground, unfortunately, and aside from Rise Against and emo daddies American Football, they're mostly on the lower half of the bill—though it's great to see postpunks Ganser holding it down for the city.

Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park from Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15. Here's a list of all the acts, with links to previous Reader coverage where relevant. Tickets are on sale now.



Blink-182

Slayer

Bikini Kill

Raconteurs

Rise Against

The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

Jawbreaker

Ween performing The Mollusk

Bloc Party performing Silent Alarm

Die Antwoord

Patti Smith and her band

Taking Back Sunday performing Tell All Your Friends and Louder Now

Rancid

Violent Femmes

Descendents

Manchester Orchestra

The B-52s

Dashboard Confessional performing The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most

The Story So Far

Avail performing Over the James

The Struts

Against Me! performing Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

Pvris

Pennywise

The Starting Line

Cock Sparrer

Streetlight Manifesto

Anthrax

Neck Deep

Bob Mould

Hot Snakes

American Football

Guided by Voices

Ride

Lucero

Testament

Andrew W.K.

Senses Fail performing Let It Enfold You and From the Depths of Dreams

The Get Up Kids

The Village People

Less Than Jake

Hot Water Music

Glassjaw performing Worship & Tribute

Gwar

The Selecter performing Too Much Pressure

Anti-Flag

Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets

Turnover

The Damned Things

Cursive

Turnstile

Surfer Blood

The Ergs!

Save Ferris

Frank Iero & the Future Violents

White Reaper

Grandson

H2O

I Don't Know How but They Found Me

Hot Mulligan

The Hu

Teenage Bottlerocket

Prof

Cherry Glazerr

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

The Wild Life

The Garden

Drakulas

Dead Swords

Can't Swim

Caroline Rose

The Beaches

Mat Kerekes

Angel Dust

Microwave

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Sincere Engineer

Skating Polly

No Parents

Ultra Q

Lando Chill

Cleopatrick

Elder Brother

Thin Lips

Chaos Chaos

Kali Masi

Yours Truly

Ganser

Ramona