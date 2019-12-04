 Christmas around the world | Food & Drink Feature | Chicago Reader

Christmas around the world 

Spend the holiday on a culinary trip around the globe without leaving Chicago.

By

click to enlarge Shiro, yemisir wat, siga wot, doro wot, and more at Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine

Shiro, yemisir wat, siga wot, doro wot, and more at Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine

Mike Sula for Chicago Reader

Al Bawadi Grill — Middle Eastern

Must-have dish: Makdous, aka oil-cured baby eggplants stuffed with crushed walnuts, red pepper, and garlic. 10 AM-11 PM. 7216 W. 87th, Bridgeview, 708-599-1999, albawadigrill.com, estimated cost per person $25

Andies RestaurantMediterranean

Must-have dish: Grand buffet, which includes traditional holiday dishes and desserts. 11 AM-8 PM. 5253 N. Clark, 773-784-8616, andies­chicago.com, buffet $27.95 per person, a la carte menu also available

Ba Le Sandwich Shop Vietnamese

Must-have dish: House-special banh mi with paté, ham, headcheese, and pork roll. 7:30 AM-6 PM (may close earlier if it's slow). 5014 N. Broadway, 773-561-4424, bale­sandwich.com, estimated cost per person $10 or less

Chengdu Impression Chinese

Must-have dishes: Cumin lamb, smoked tea duck. 4-10 PM. 2545 N. Halsted, 773-477-6256, chengduimpression.com, estimated cost per person $25-$30

City Mouse — American

Must-have dishes: Pork cheek, steak frites. 7 AM-10 PM. 311 N. Morgan, 312-764-1968, citymousechicago.com, estimated cost per person $60

Daley's Restaurant — American, Soul food

Must-have dishes: Liver and onions or a classic breakfast. 7 AM-3 PM. 6257 S. Cottage Grove, 773-643-6670, daleysrestaurant.com, estimated cost per person $15

Diner Grill — American

Must-have dishes: Gypsy, Mexican, or hobo skillets with hash browns and toast. Open 24 hours. 1635 W. Irving Park, 773-248-2030, orderdinergrill.com, estimated cost per person $15

Dolo Chinese

Must-have dish: Lobster. 9 AM-midnight. 2222 S. Archer, 312-877-5117, dolorestaurant.com, estimated cost per person $24

Eleven City DinerOld-school diner and delicatessen

Must-have dishes: Latke plate, milkshakes. 9 AM-3 PM. 1112 S. Wabash, 312-212-1112, eleven­citydiner.com, estimated cost per person $30

Evergreen RestaurantChinese

Must-have dish: Oysters with black bean sauce. 11 AM-10:30 PM. 2411 S. Wentworth, 312-225-8898, orderevergreenrestaurant.com,

estimated cost per person $24

Grand Palace Chinese

Must-have dish: Five Taste Duck. 11 AM-9 PM. 225 W. 26th, 312-225-3888, estimated cost per person $22

Lawry's the Prime RibSteak house

Must-have dishes: Prime rib carved tableside, Yorkshire pudding. Call to confirm Christmas Day hours. 100 E. Ontario, 312-787-5000, lawrysonline.com/lawrys-the-prime-rib-chicago, estimated cost per person $50

Longman & Eagle— Special Chinese Christmas dinner

Must-have dishes: Family style preorder meals. 5 PM to 10 PM (or until the food runs out). 2657 N. Kedzie, 773-276-7110, longmanand­eagle.com, estimated cost per person $15 and up

Pearl's Place Restaurant — Southern comfort food

Must-have dish: Smothered pork chops and biscuits. 8 AM-4 PM (by reservation only). 3901 S. Michigan, 877) 275-5852, pearlsplacerestaurant.com, estimated cost per person $25

Sabri Nihari — Pakistani

Must-have dishes: Palak paneer (vegetarian), sabri nihari (carnivorous). 12 PM-11 PM. 2502 W. Devon, 773-465-3272, sabrinihari.com, estimated cost per person $30

Sun Wah BBQ Chinese

Must-have dish: Peking duck. Call to confirm Christmas Day hours. 5041 N. Broadway, 773-769-1254, sunwahbbq.com, estimated cost per person $8 and up

Tesfa Ethiopian CuisineEthiopian

Must-have dish: Key sir alicha (red beets). 9:30 AM-10 PM. 1023 W. Wilson, 312-698-4481, tesfacuisine.com, estimated cost per person $15

The HopleafBar specializing in Belgian beers

Must-haves: In the winter, the bar's tap list often includes two inimitable Belgian classics, St. Bernardus Abt 12 and Brasserie Lefebvre Barbãr. 6 PM-2 AM, kitchen closed. 5148 N. Clark, 773-334-9851, hopleafbar.com, estimated cost per person $12

Uru Swati Indian

Must-have dish: Ras puri with undhiyu, which is yams, potatoes, and mixed vegetables served with mango pulp and puffy fry bread. 11:30 AM-9:30 PM (may close earlier if it's slow). 2629 W. Devon, 773-262-5280, uruswati­chicago.com, estimated cost per person $20

Weber Grill Restaurant American, BBQ, steak house

Must-have dish: Tomahawk ribeye for two. 11 AM-9 PM. 539 N. State, 312-467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com, estimated cost per person $50

Yassa African RestaurantSengalese, Pan-African

Must-have dish: Yassa lamb. 11 AM-10 PM. 3511 S. King Drive, 773-488-5599, yassarestaurant.com, estimated cost per person $20  v

