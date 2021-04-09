Reopenings, discussions, and ¡WEPA! 

click to enlarge The riverwalk restaurants will be a wonderful place to view scenes like this over the summer.

Kayle Kaupanger / Unsplash

Three songs that I heard blasted through other people's car speakers this week that you don't think are about sex but they most certainly are: "Little Red Corvette" by Prince, "La Noche de Anoche" by Bad Bunny and Rosalía, and "I'm So Excited" by the Pointer Sisters. Discuss in the comments below.

And that's . . . as much as I've got to share this week (it's been a long one). Here's some things to watch, places to go, and experiences to check out.

Anytime through 8/31: Steppenwolf Theatre Company offers a streaming season of six plays viewable with a membership purchase, including Vivian J.O. Barnes’s Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! . Students, teachers, and essential workers can get a discount with an official school or work ID. Details are at Steppenwolf’s website.

. Students, teachers, and essential workers can get a discount with an official school or work ID. Details are at Steppenwolf’s website. Fri 4/9 until 11 PM: Beat Kitchen’s Riverwalk location is back open for the season with outdoor dining and libations, plus DJs. It’s along the river near where Wacker meets Michigan. Check out the venue’s Facebook page for details.

Fri 4/9 and Sat 4/10, 8 PM: The venerable Lincoln Lodge is back open in Bucktown with comedy showcases on Friday and Saturday nights. Go to their website for show information and tickets.

Saturdays through the end of August: The Puerto Rican Cultural Center and neighboring businesses on Paseo Boricua and around Division Street are co-hosting El Jolgorio de Salsa y Más, a spring and summer series featuring performances at the Center’s new ¡WEPA! Mercado del Pueblo Initiative and Incubator, salsa dancing at Esmeralda’s Lounge, and street vendors. Saturday 4/10 offers salsa dancing instruction for families from noon-1:30 PM, followed by a performance by Humboldt Park musician and poet Linda Sol. ¡WEPA! Mercado del Pueblo is at 2559 W. Division, and you can check out the Center’s Facebook page for more details.

Sat 4/10, 8 PM: Constellation hosts a limited capacity jazz improv concert with musicians Josh Berman, Tomeka Reid, Joshua Abrams, and Mike Reed. The show will be livestreamed to the venue’s YouTube channel for those who can’t show up in person. Tickets and information are at Constellation’s website.

Mon 4/12, 7 PM: Porchlight Music Theatre’s free weekly discussion series Movie Musical Mondays (like a book club, but for movie musicals) goes deep on the film Bye Bye Birdie with guests Denise McGowan Tracy and Tammy Mader. Registration required to view, check out the theater’s website for details.

with guests Denise McGowan Tracy and Tammy Mader. Registration required to view, check out the theater’s website for details. Tue 4/13, 7 PM: The Hideout’s monthly series A Scientist Walks Into A Bar is an online (for now) discussion between host and science writer Kate Golembiewski and her scientist guests. April features writer and ornithologist Jonathan Meiburg talking about his book A Most Remarkable Creature (and maybe they’ll talk about his other life in music with the band Shearwater). Check out the Scientist website for tickets and more.

(and maybe they’ll talk about his other life in music with the band Shearwater). Check out the Scientist website for tickets and more. Thu 4/15, 8 PM: Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials help to reopen City Winery with a limited capacity concert. Tickets available at the venue’s website.

